Scare on the Square in Downtown McKinney

Boo! Have a spooky night out in Downtown McKinney on Halloween as City of McKinney and McKinney Main Street present: Scare on the Square.

The City of McKinney promises treats, not tricks, such as a concert performance by Rockin with Rhett. Admission is free! Dress up in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat at the wonderful shops and boutiques in Downtown McKinney. This enchanting and haunting night is sponsored by Medical Center of McKinney. Admission is free and parking can be found throughout the historic downtown area.

Plus, don’t miss the Main Street Magic & Fun Company costume contest! The top three entries will be awarding $250, $150 or $100! There will be seven categories and one final round. Twenty entries will be accepted in each age group and category on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is free and contestants may register starting at 5 p.m. Judging will begin at 6 p.m.

Available categories include age groups 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12, and categories for all ages like best Star Wars, recycled, pet and group costumes.

First place finishers from each age group and category will compete for the grand prize.

Historic Downtown McKinney will be closed to traffic starting at 2 p.m. to prepare for Scare on the Square.

Scare on the Square

When: October 31 | 4–7 p.m.

Concert | 4–5:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney

Admission: Free

More: DowntownMcKinney.com