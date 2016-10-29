Recipe: Harvest Beet & Onion Salad

Harvest Beet & Onion Salad is a unique dish that brings a taste of something new to your Thanksgiving meal. For an extra kick, add goat cheese and arugula.
Ingredients
- 3 medium fresh red beets
- 3 medium fresh orange-gold beets
- 1 cup chopped Walla Walla, Vidalia, or other sweet onions
- ½ cup chopped fresh chives
- ¼ teaspoon chopped garlic
- ⅔ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh lemon mint (or mint and lemon zest can be substituted)
- ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- creamy goat cheese (like chevre or Montrachet), crumbled (optional)
- arugula leaves (optional)
Recipes
- In a medium stockpot, bring 2 quarts water to a boil. Trim all but 2 inches of stalk from the beets, then drop the beets into the water. Simmer over med.-high heat 30-45 minutes, or until tender. (You can also drizzle the beets with olive oil and roast in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes to an hour until tender.)
- Remove beets from pot and allow to cool. Remove the skins from the beets, cut off the remaining stalks and cut the beets into ¾-inch cubes or ¼ inch slices.
- Place the beets, onions, chives, garlic, parsley, and lemon mint in a medium bowl and toss. Add the salt, pepper, vinegar, and oil, then toss again until all of the ingredients are coated.
- You can serve the salad immediately while the beets are still warm. Or cover and refrigerate 2 hours. Remove the salad from the refrigerator, and allow it to sit uncovered 15 minutes before serving.
- If desired, toss salad with some arugula and sprinkle salad with goat cheese, to taste. Makes 6-8 servings.
Source: Adapted by Barbara Walch from The Onion Harvest Cookbook by Barbara Ciletti