Recipe: Harvest Beet & Onion Salad

Harvest Beet & Onion Salad is a unique dish that brings a taste of something new to your Thanksgiving meal. For an extra kick, add goat cheese and arugula.

Ingredients

3 medium fresh red beets

3 medium fresh orange-gold beets

1 cup chopped Walla Walla, Vidalia, or other sweet onions

½ cup chopped fresh chives

¼ teaspoon chopped garlic

⅔ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh lemon mint (or mint and lemon zest can be substituted)

½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

creamy goat cheese (like chevre or Montrachet), crumbled (optional)

arugula leaves (optional)

Recipes

In a medium stockpot, bring 2 quarts water to a boil. Trim all but 2 inches of stalk from the beets, then drop the beets into the water. Simmer over med.-high heat 30-45 minutes, or until tender. (You can also drizzle the beets with olive oil and roast in a 350 degree oven for 45 minutes to an hour until tender.) Remove beets from pot and allow to cool. Remove the skins from the beets, cut off the remaining stalks and cut the beets into ¾-inch cubes or ¼ inch slices. Place the beets, onions, chives, garlic, parsley, and lemon mint in a medium bowl and toss. Add the salt, pepper, vinegar, and oil, then toss again until all of the ingredients are coated. You can serve the salad immediately while the beets are still warm. Or cover and refrigerate 2 hours. Remove the salad from the refrigerator, and allow it to sit uncovered 15 minutes before serving. If desired, toss salad with some arugula and sprinkle salad with goat cheese, to taste. Makes 6-8 servings.

Source: Adapted by Barbara Walch from The Onion Harvest Cookbook by Barbara Ciletti