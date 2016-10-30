McKinney National Airport to begin master plan update

The McKinney National Airport will begin the process to update the master plan study that aims to produce an efficient and environmentally conscious development plan to sustain healthy growth and service at the airport during the next 20 years. The process to update the master plan is expected to begin this fall and is slated to be completed in late 2017.

The update is prepared in concert with state and federal agencies, local officials, neighboring communities, adjacent land owners and airport users. The city will partner with the Texas Department of Transportation and Coffman Associates to conduct the study. A public hearing will also be part of the master plan process to allow the community to provide input on the direction of the airport.

“With the tremendous growth our city and county has experienced in the past 10 years, coupled with the repeal of the Wright Amendment, it’s imperative that we have an updated plan that guides the future direction of the airport so it can remain a vital asset to our community,” said Ken Wiegand, Executive Director of the McKinney National Airport. “We aim for this plan to unite the community, city and county leaders in the future development of the airport.”

The data collected from the master plan will also be used to update the Airport Layout Plan (ALP), which is a blueprint of how the airport might develop to meet current and future demands. All airports are required to maintain up-to-date ALP’s to receive federal reimbursements for land acquisition and capital development.

The previous update to the airport’s master plan was completed in 2004. That plan determined a need for a new runway supported by a new air traffic control tower, taxi lanes leading to hangar pad sites, aircraft parking ramp expansions and the addition of more fuel storage tanks.

McKinney National Airport is home to corporate jets that travel worldwide and received its national designation by the FAA in 2012. The national category designation is earned by the number of annual operations, sophistication of infrastructure, services provided and number and type of based aircraft. Only 84 out of nearly 3,000 general aviation airports in the country are in this national category. Ad valorem tax revenue generated by the airport helps pay for local road improvements, emergency services, education and more in McKinney and Collin County.

McKinney Air Center, the fixed-base operator (FBO) that provides fuel and other services to aircraft at McKinney National Airport, earned recognition by receiving the Pilots’ Choice Award as #1 in the nation by FltPlan.com. In addition, the Pete and Nancy Huff Air Traffic Control Tower at McKinney National Airport was named #1 in 2014 and #3 in 2015. Air Traffic Control tower personnel, who are employed by Robinson Aviation Inc. were recognized as Robinson’s 2015 Facility of the Year for their significant contributions to the safety and efficiency of McKinney National Airport and the National Airspace System.

For additional information on McKinney National Airport and McKinney Air Center, visit flytki.com.