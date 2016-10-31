A Vampire’s Dream, Just in Time for Halloween: Blood “Vending Machine” provides life-saving service for trauma patients

The Medical Center of Plano (MCP) is the first hospital in Texas to use innovative technology, BloodTrack Emerge, which acts as a vending machine for blood products in the emergency department. The machine provides authorized caregivers immediate access to life-saving products when and where it is needed most, in the trauma room.

In emergency medicine, “the golden hour” refers to the critical one-hour time period following traumatic injury in which the patient has a higher likelihood of survival. Nearly half of all trauma related deaths occur in the first hour after injury — half of those deaths are the result of major hemorrhaging. Rapid administration of blood products is vital to the survival of these patients. On average, potentially 30-40 trauma patients a month at The Medical Center of Plano require blood transfusions or blood products during their “golden hour.”

The BloodTrack replaces what was once a multi-step, manual process. Blood was couriered by hand from the hospital blood bank located in the main laboratory to the emergency department when ordered by a physician. In addition to immediate access of blood products for critically injured patients, the BloodTrack Emerge also assists in monitoring blood products to reduce waste of the precious resource. Considering blood is a living organ donation, there are strict protocols on how it can be stored and distributed. The BloodTrack ensures that the conditions are within the required regulations at all times.

“In a situation where every second counts, I have immediate access to blood products,” says Matthew Carrick, MD, Medical Director of Trauma Services. “As a trauma facility that treats the most critically injured patients, there is peace of mind knowing this resource is available.”

About The Medical Center of Plano

The Medical Center of Plano this year celebrates 40 years of caring for residents of Collin and adjoining counties. It is a full-service, 493-bed, acute-care facility with more than 1,600 employees, and 1,000-plus physicians representing more than 70 specialties and subspecialties. Accredited by The Joint Commission, The Medical Center of Plano is a Level II Trauma Center, a Comprehensive (Level I) Stroke Center, a Level III NICU, Collin County’s first Chest Pain Accredited hospital and the county’s first burn center. The hospital also holds Magnet designation for nursing excellence. MCP is part of HCA. Visit themedicalcenterofplano.com for more information.