Kate Weiser Chocolate pops up at Shops at Legacy

chocolate pop up

It’s almost time for Kate Weiser Chocolate’s delicious pop up shop at Shops at Legacy.  Serving decadent, signature chocolate marvels, Kate Weiser opens on Thanksgiving this year, just in time for holiday shopping.

Try some of the classics with their Build-a-Box option, which lets you pick your own chocolates. It’s the best way to try the seasonal flavors and get your fill of your favorites. Speaking of seasonal flavors, here are just a few of our favorite fall flavors.

Hazelnut Popping Praline

Valrhonausa hazelnut praline turned gianduja with Carmellia milk chocolate. Chocolate coated pop rocks give it that extra little snap, crackle, pop!

Brown Butter Banana Caramel Bonbon

Rich brown butter caramel combined with Dulcey #valrhona Banana ganache.

Brown Butter Banana Caramel

Brown Butter Banana Caramel | Courtesy of Kate Weiser Facebook page

Chocolate Pumpkin

Dark chocolate pumpkins filled with pumpkin pie truffles, chocolate dipped apricots and candied orange peels, chocolate covered toffee bits and chocolate pecans.

Chocolate Pear

Dark chocolate pear filled with Port marshmallow, pear pate de fruit, and candied walnuts.

Chocolate Pears Kate Weiser pop up Shops at Legacy

Chocolate Pears | Courtesy of Kate Weiser Facebook page

Pumpkin Pie Bonbon

Because it isn’t fall without pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin Pie bon bon

Pumpkin Pie bon bon | Courtesy of Kate Weiser Facebook page

Kate Weiser Chocolate Pop up

When: opens Thanksgiving

Hours:

  • Monday – Saturday | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday | 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: 7300 Lone Star Dr., Ste. C103, Plano, Texas 75024

Morekateweiserchocolate.com

