The Medical Center of Plano Earns “A” Grade for Patient Safety

The Medical Center of Plano has received an “A” grade from the Leapfrog group. New Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide and provide the most complete picture of patient safety in the U.S., were announced today. The Medical Center of Plano was one of 844 hospitals to receive an “A,” ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

“At The Medical Center of Plano, our patients’ health and safety are imperative,” said CEO Charles Gressle. “Leapfrog’s A rating for The Medical Center of Plano confirms our ongoing efforts to ensure a safe environment for all of our patients and provides a benchmark which can be compared to other facilities in the area and nationwide. We are proud to be among the elite ‘A’ level hospitals in the country.”

“Protecting patients from harm is the most important charge for any hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We recognize and appreciate ‘A’ hospitals’ vigilance and continued dedication to keeping their patients safe.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

About The Medical Center of Plano

The Medical Center of Plano this year celebrates 40 years of caring for residents of Collin and adjoining counties. It is a full-service, 493-bed, acute-care facility with more than 1,600 employees, and 1,000-plus physicians representing more than 70 specialties and subspecialties. Accredited by The Joint Commission, The Medical Center of Plano is a Level II Trauma Center, a Comprehensive (Level I) Stroke Center, a Level III NICU, Collin County’s first Chest Pain Accredited hospital and the county’s first burn center. The hospital also holds Magnet designation for nursing excellence. MCP is part of HCA. Visit TheMedicalCenterofPlano.com for more information.