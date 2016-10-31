Downtown Plano is getting a cozy new addition: XO Coffee Company, LLC. It’s been in the works for a while now and we’re dying to try it out! They call themselves “home away from home,” and are all about four things: Coffee, tea, food and friends. With state-of-the-art equipment such as the Curtis Seraphim front bar batch brewer, XO Coffee Company will serve high quality coffee paired with a fresh new breakfast, brunch and lunch menu.

Coffee lovers in need of a morning pick-me-up and an afternoon refresher alike, be sure to drop in! They’re currently hiring, so check their website for more details.

XO Coffee Company

When: Coming soon …

Where: 1023 E 15th St., Plano, TX 75074

More: 972.977.0962 | xocoffeeco.com