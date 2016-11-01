Shops at Legacy lights up for Christmas with Santa, music, food, face painting and more. Presented by The Shops, Lights at Legacy offers everything “holiday” that you could want. Take photos with Santa, enjoy musical entertainment and get a balloon artist to design you something special. Be flashy with face painting, be artsy and do some holiday crafts with Mrs. Claus, meet Mr. Scrooge, go on The Children’s Health Christmas train and more.

Be sure to stop by the Women’s Auxiliary tents and purchase a fun item for kids, benefiting Children’s Medical Center of Plano. All of the food will be from participating Legacy restaurants. To cap it all off, see the wondrous lighting of the 65-foot tree.

The first 200 guests to visit The Shops at Legacy booth will take home a swag bag, with lucky recipients receiving a surprise gift card to start their holiday shopping! #LightsatLegacy

Lights at Legacy

When: November 20 | 4-7 p.m.

Tree lighting 6:30 p.m.

Where: Shops at Legacy | 5741 Legacy Dr. Plano, TX 75024

Cost: Free!

More: shopsatlegacy.com | 972.442.6770