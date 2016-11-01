Pints ‘N Paws: Adoption Event at Whiskey Cake Plano

Puppies and beer… Talk about a match made in heaven!

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is partnering with Operation Kindness to host an on-site adoption event on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2-5 p.m.

Operation Kindness will have its adoption trailer next to the patio throughout the event, enabling attendees to conveniently rescue their new best friend. Whiskey Cake will donate $1 to Operation Kindness for each draft beer ordered during the event, and guests who adopt a dog will be rewarded with a complimentary beer!

New dog owners can even get creative with their free beer choice by pairing it with their pup. For example, adopt an English bulldog and celebrate with an English brown ale.

Prefer to take home a golden retriever? Ask your server to fetch you a cold golden ale!

Operation Kindness is the place Where Happiness Begins. It’s the original and largest no-kill animal shelter in North Texas. In 40 years, they have saved more than 85,000 cats and dogs. They care for approximately 300 animals on a day-to-day basis, with another 150 in foster homes. In the past 12 months, over 4,500 homeless dogs and cats received medical care, clean shelter, nutritious food and playtime in a natural setting until they were adopted into new forever homes.

Whiskey Cake is renowned for serving up tasty farm-to-kitchen dishes and cocktails out of its “from scratch only” kitchen and bar. Microwave? Never heard of it. Whiskey Cake uses slow-cooking methods on a live wood grill, smoker and spit because everything tastes better that way. And all that goodness is served while you kick your feet up in a rocking chair, while dining at a fancy table or as you relax out on the porch.

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar is located at 3601 Dallas Parkway in Plano.