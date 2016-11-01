The Holidays at Galleria Dallas

Attention, shoppers! Galleria Dallas has been considered one of the top holiday destination spots for shoppers across North Texas and around the world for more than three decades. From the iconic 95-foot indoor Christmas tree to Missile Toes, the ice skating Santa who shoots fireworks from his skates, the holiday celebration is much like the shopping center (and Texas) — big and bold. The holiday season at Galleria Dallas kicks off in early November with the decorating of America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree which features nearly a half million lights, 10,000 ornaments and a 100-pound, 10-foot tall LED star. The festivities continue throughout the season with live entertainment and other numerous holiday events, Nov. 25 – Jan. 1.

Many shoppers prepare to take on the abundance of sales and promotions that are offered both on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, November 25. The holiday festivities will kick off at noon on Black Friday with the impressive Macy’s Grand Tree Lighting Celebration featuring the 2012 U.S. National Champions Caydee Denney and John Coughlin and a spectacular firework finale as the tree is lit. The ceremony will be hosted each Saturday through December 17 at 6 pm and will feature other local and national skating luminaries including Johnny Weir.

The shopping center will be bedazzled in holiday décor top to bottom throughout each level. Even the parking directors don festive Santa suits to usher drivers to one of the 10,000 covered parking locations. For those guests wishing to stay and make a weekend out of it, the adjoined Westin Galleria Dallas Hotel is conveniently located and accessible to Galleria Dallas and offers great shopping packages to make the most out of a holiday weekend. Guests have access to holiday shopping and dining at more than 200 retailers including several exclusive, specialty boutiques and stores such as flagship Belk, Zara, Club Monaco, Bailey Banks & Biddle, Le Creuset, BoxLunch, Wrangler, American Girl® and more. Enjoy all the season has to offer, including Galleria’s extended holiday hours, while checking off the gift-giving list!

Holidays at the Galleria

Galleria Dallas Christmas tree raising

When: November 6–9

Where: All Levels, Center Court

The holiday begins with the traditional decorating and raising of the country’s tallest indoor Christmas tree with a crew of 50 working round-the-clock to set up Dallas’ most iconic holiday tree in grand fashion.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

When: November 4–December 8

Where: Level 3, near Belk

Adopt an angel through the Salvation Army Angel Tree this holiday season and help others in need.

Visit Santa Claus in his village

When: November 18–December 24

Where: Level 2, near Belk

A must for every holiday season, straight from the North Pole, Santa invites all children to his Village to hear gift requests and take photos.

Macy’s Grand Tree Lighting celebration shows

When:

Friday, November 25 | 12 p.m. with Caydee Denney & John Coughlin

Caydee Denney & John Coughlin Saturday, November 26 | 6 p.m. with Caydee Denney & John Coughlin

Caydee Denney & John Coughlin Saturday, December 3 | 6 p.m. with Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir Saturday, December 10 | 6 p.m. with Ricky Dornbush

Ricky Dornbush Saturday, December 17 | 6 p.m. with Ryan Bradley

Where: All Levels, Center Court

Every show features Missile Toes, Galleria’s ice-skating, back-flipping, pyrotechnic Santa Claus, live performances by Olympic and National Champion-ranked skaters and local children who introduce the lighting of the country’s tallest indoor tree.

Illumination Celebration

When: November 25 – December 24 | Daily at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (no 8 p.m. shows on Sundays)

Where: All Levels, Center Court

The nation’s tallest indoor Christmas tree illuminates in grand fashion choreographed to traditional sounds of the season.

Slappy’s Holiday Circus

When:

Friday, November 25 | 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Saturdays, Nov. 26 , Dec. 3, 10, 17 & 24 | 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Where: Level 1, near Nordstrom and Belk

Presented by Slappy’s Playhouse, experience a classic European Circus with puppets, magic, clowns, contortionists, trapeze artists and jugglers in a fast-paced show that’s fun for the entire family.

Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption

When: November 25 – December 24

Monday – Saturday | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

– Sunday | 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Level 1, near Banana Republic

Operation Kindness will be hosting dog and cat pet adoptions. Adoption fees: $135 for cats and $185 for dogs

Showtime Saturdays

When: Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.

Where: Level 3, near the Children’s Play Place

Each week Slappy’s Circus performs a different routine that’s entertainment for the whole family. Visit galleriadallas.com for the weekly performance details. Face painters and balloon artists will be onsite November 5, December 3 and December 24.

Chanukah Menorah Lighting

When: December 24 – December 31 (*note, Galleria Dallas will be closed on December 25)

Where: Level 1, Near the Guest Reception Center

Celebrate Chanukah with our large-scale Menorah as we light a candle every evening.

Santa Cares

When: December 4, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Level 2, near Belk

Children with special needs and their families are invited to a private photo session with Santa in an environment set up to support sensory, physical and other developmental needs.

Breakfast with Santa at American Girl®

When: November 27 & December 11 | 9 a.m.

Celebrate the season with your special girl! Start the merriment with a delicious continental breakfast with Santa at American Girl®.

“I am Thankful For …” Exhibit

Where: November 15 – December 18

Where: Level 1, Center Court

Enjoy artwork done by children and young adults that expresses their thankfulness depicting what each person is thankful for.

Holiday music

Plano Civic Chorus | November 25 | 11:30 a.m. | Level 1, Center Court

Brookhaven Handbell Ensemble | December 10 | 4:30 p.m. | Level 1, Center Court

Level 1, Center Court School Choir Performances | December 2 , 3, 9 & 10 (visit galleraidallas.com for performance details)

, 3, 9 & 10 (visit galleraidallas.com for performance details) Sounding Brass | November 25 & 26, December 3 , 4, 10, 11, 17 – 24 | 1–3 p.m. | Level 1, traveling throughout the center

, 4, 10, 11, 17 – 24 | Level 1, traveling throughout the center Uptown Carolers | December 21 – 23, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. | December 24, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. | All Levels, traveling throughout the center

Please see the full schedule and more information on holiday events at GalleriaDallas.com