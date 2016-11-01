Watters Creek is looking for Holiday music groups

Watters Creek is now scheduling holiday performances. Filling the upcoming holiday season with music, Watters Creek has issued a DFW-wide open call for holiday music groups who’d like a chance to perform at Allen’s premier shopping venue.

Anyone who wants to request a chance to perform, from church and school choirs, soloists, trios and other musical groups, should submit a request. Performances are being scheduled beginning on November 28 and going on through the month of December. Day and evening performances both welcome.

The holiday concerts will take place on the stage in front of the giant Christmas tree, or smaller groups may choose the space by the fireplace.

For consideration, please email the following information to [email protected]