Coyote Drive-In Theaters & Canteen premieres a new state-of-the-art facility in Lewisville

Grab your popcorn and a blanket because drive-in theaters are back in style. Coyote Drive-In Theaters give this classic American entertainment a modern twist and they opened their latest newest theater and canteen on October 28 in Lewisville. Opening night featured new movies including Jack Reacher, Inferno, Ouija, Boo! A Madea Halloween, Miss Peregrine’s School for Peculiar Children, Storks, The Magnificent Seven, The Girl on the Train, Deep Water Horizon, and Keeping Up with the Joneses.

Currently boasting five screens featuring the highest quality digital projection and screen technology (four of which are over 75 feet wide and rise to 55 feet in the air), Coyote Drive-In Theaters plans to install a sixth screen by next year. Showing the latest feature movies, the drive-in theater accommodates over 1,500 cars. In the center of the grounds stands a Canteen – a restaurant and bar pavilion with indoor and outdoor covered seating for 300 guests, fitted with ten high-definition big-screen TVs – perfect for football, baseball and soccer game days. And, since it’s outside, dogs are welcome!

Within the Canteen area, patrons can enjoy hand-crafted pizza, burgers, wings and tenders from the full-service kitchen in one hand and the traditional concessions like giant pretzels, churros, popcorn, candy in the other. Coyote Drive-In comes complete with a Beer & Wine bar, featuring many craft beer favorites and frozen wineritas. Coyote also prepares Sno-Cones and Cotton Candy on site and has a Merchandise Shop. And to top it off, the theater is one of the first in Texas to carry Pepsi Spire 5.0 drink systems, a state-of-the-art refreshment dispenser with over one hundred Pepsi flavor combinations to choose from.

“We are not your grandparents’ drive-in theater. I have watched the evolution of the drive-in theater, and our modern twist on a wistful American pastime is something we take great pride in,” said Glenn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Coyote Theaters. “We are eager to share our larger-than-life entertainment and classic American fun with contemporary families,

couples on date night and friends connecting. In our Fort Worth and Leeds locations, Guests often arrive an hour or two before the sun goes down to enjoy a great dinner, listen to fantastic music, let the kids play, then settle in for the finale of the evening –movie double-features under the stars. We’re so thrilled to offer that experience to our Lewisville, Plano, Carrollton, Frisco and Dallas neighbors.”

Gates open at 5:30 PM and showings begin just after sunset, with two showings per screen per night. The dog-friendly theater also offers live music on weekends – spanning a wide range of classic rock, country and pop hits– and a playground for the kids.

Coyote Drive-In Theaters & Canteen grand opening

When: Now open

Where: 1901 Midway Rd., Lewisville, Texas 75056

Cost:

$7 | for ages 12 and over

$5 | for ages 5-11

Free | for kids ages 4 and under

About Coyote Theaters: Coyote Drive-In Theaters and Canteen is a modern take on an American classic. With their state-of-the-art screens, fanfare favorite food and drinks, and blockbuster feature movies, families and friends can enjoy school outings, date night or a break away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Coyote Drive-In Theaters and Canteen opened its first location in Fort Worth, Texas in 2013 and its second location in Leeds, Alabama in early 2016 and their third location in Lewisville, Texas in late October 2016.

More: For more information on Coyote Drive-In Theaters and Canteen, visit their website, Twitter and Facebook pages.