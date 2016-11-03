Recipe: Sweet Potato & Apple Casserole

When preparing Sweet Potato & Apple Casserole, make more than you need because this is delicious reheated the next day. This is a delectable twist on sweet potato casserole–no marshmallows!
Ingredients
- 2 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled
- 1 lb. Macintosh apples, unpeeled, cored, thickly sliced
- ¼ cup crushed pineapple
- ⅛ cup chopped cherries
- 1⅓ cups brown sugar
- ½ cup butter
- ¼ cup water
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ cup granulated sugar
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Thickly slice the sweet potatoes. Steam until just tender. (If you are in a time crunch, you can use 2 cans of sweet potatoes and skip the steaming step.)
- In a deep baking dish, alternate the sweet potatoes and apples. Sprinkle on the pineapple and cherries.
- Combine the remaining ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour it over the sweet potato/apple mixture. Bake uncovered for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Makes 6-8 servings.
Source: Jean Newman