Recipe: Sweet Potato & Apple Casserole

When preparing Sweet Potato & Apple Casserole, make more than you need because this is delicious reheated the next day. This is a delectable twist on sweet potato casserole–no marshmallows!

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled
  • 1 lb. Macintosh apples, unpeeled, cored, thickly sliced
  • ¼ cup crushed pineapple
  • ⅛ cup chopped cherries
  • 1⅓ cups brown sugar
  • ½ cup butter
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ cup granulated sugar

Recipe

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Thickly slice the sweet potatoes. Steam until just tender. (If you are in a time crunch, you can use 2 cans of sweet potatoes and skip the steaming step.)
  2. In a deep baking dish, alternate the sweet potatoes and apples. Sprinkle on the pineapple and cherries.
  3. Combine the remaining ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour it over the sweet potato/apple mixture. Bake uncovered for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let cool slightly. Makes 6-8 servings.

Source: Jean Newman

