Tech Week at Capital One

This week is the first ever TechWeek in Dallas. Capital One celebrated at The Garage in the Capital One’s Corporate Campus in Plano. The Garage is the center of innovation at Capital One, where they are revolutionizing banking from the inside out and, of course, going digital. On Tuesday, November 1, Capital One hosted a diverse group of professionals for a discussion on the importance of partnerships and developing existing and future talent in order to build a thriving tech ecosystem in DFW.

The panel discussion facilitated a thought-provoking dialogue in the tech community in an interactive, live-streamed discussion. From a corporate leader to a local startup to an organization supporting startups, the panelists had diverse experiences and expertise.

CapX Talk speakers were:

Karen Stroup, Senior Vice President, Digital Lab/The Garage, Capital One Financial Services

Trey Bowles, CEO and Co-founder, The Dallas Entrepreneur Center (DEC)

Darold Rydl, Founder and CEO at PB&J Labs & Ecomidate

Daniel Oney, Principal at Axianomics, LLC

The CapX Talk focused on talent, both existing and future, and the right partnership blend required between governments, funding sources and academia. The panel was moderated by Emmy-Winning TV Host, Digital Lifestyle Expert and Entrepreneur Mario Armstrong.

79% of DFW residents agree that DFW is great for tech jobs. Digital growth is happening everywhere, from education to retail and fashion and a place like Plano, where this sort of growth can be supported and encouraged, is perfectly placed to become a thriving entrepreneurial center. The panelists agreed that partnerships between companies, investors, governments and academia is incredibly important to this goal. To build thriving ecosystem, each stake holder needs to play a role and play to their strengths, working with other organizations who have complementary strengths and parallel goals.

The panelists also stressed that people are at the core of digital transformation. Incoming individuals with drive and talent aren’t just looking for a workplace; they’re looking for outstanding quality of life. To provide that, companies must to foster a good ecosystem for start ups and investments.

The Garage is a great tech ecosystem, the perfect location for the CapX Talk. The Garage is fun, collaborative and vibrant. There’s a sense of things humming along and people getting stuff done. There, people come first. Failure is an opportunity to learn something. And, at the end of the day, they’re aiming to make a big impact. Recently they even broke a world record for the largest programming class ever held when they brought in 724 middle scholars to learn how to code at once. They believe in fostering talent and starting early.

We have the makings to be the next Silicon Valley. We have developed customers and business who can get investors. Investors will boost the region. This will draw new talent looking for a great place to live and a strong network to plug into.

The panelists’ concluding advice? Collaborate and invest in tech. It’s the future. It’s where success is.

Capital One is proud to be a presenting sponsor of Techweek’s first-ever Dallas event this year. See a full list of Techweek Dallas events here: techweek.com/dallas-schedule.

Capital One Corporate Campus | 7933 Preston Rd., Plano, Texas 75024 |972.378.8978 | capitalone.com

The Garage: capitalone.com/go-digital