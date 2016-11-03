Young Men’s Service League chooses Minnie’s Food Pantry for this year’s Ultimate Gift

Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) is a non-profit organization that initiates and encourages young men and their mothers to pursue philanthropic involvement in their community and provides an opportunity to enhance mother/son relationships. The Wildcat Chapter of YMSL consists of 102 boys mostly from Plano Senior High, Vines High School, and Clark High School. Last year, the Wildcat Chapter volunteered over 2,484 hours in the neighboring communities. Starting in May, the boys and their moms continued that passion and collectively served over 2,200 hours of service to date. They contributed to philanthropies such as: Minnie’s Food Pantry, Pioneer Senior Living, Heritage Farmstead, HEROES, This Side Up, Resurrection Lutheran Church School Supply project, and many more.

Although the frenzied pace of the school year is in full swing, the Wildcat Chapter hasn’t slowed down. To kick off the fall season, they completed their annual Ultimate Gift project. The primary focus of the Ultimate Gift Event is to achieve a transformational impact for one philanthropy. This year it was Minnie’s Food Pantry. Throughout the weekend of September 23-25, the boys and their moms teamed up to work hundreds of hours and according to Cheryl “Action” Jackson, Founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry, the Wildcat Chapter had a huge impact! Mrs. Jackson wanted her facilities to look as they feel, which is a whole lot of love. Close to 160 moms and sons gave a gift of a lifetime by helping to transform a new Resale Shop benefiting Minnie’s with plans to open in October. Walls were repaired and painted while cleaning and overall preparation of the space was completed. Also, YMSL Wildcat member, Katherine Anstaett, designed a special “Giving Tree” which was hand painted by Jacob Anstaett, Julia Beaton and several other members. In addition to donating time and service together in one place, the Wildcat chapter contributed to Minnie’s food drive which continued to fulfill their mission of helping others.

