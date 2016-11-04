Plano First Quarterly Luncheon Seires with FedEx executive Kim Dixon

Once again, the Plano First Quarterly Luncheon Series brought together community leaders, entrepreneurs and citizens for a day devoted the great advances being made in our city. A networking event and a chance to learn, the luncheon was sponsored by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and featured keynote speaker Kim Dixon, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Office and Print Services, Inc., an operating company of FedEx Corp.

Dixon directs retail strategy, merchandising, sourcing, operations planning, transportation operations, real estate, and field operations for over 1,800 retail stores, 600 same-day city couriers and 19 commercial print facilities.

It’s particularly fitting that Dixon spoke at this luncheon since it was the one-year anniversary of FedEx Office’s move into their Plano offices. Dixon called Plano the “obvious choice,” and went on to elaborate on FedEx’s success both nationally and here in our community.

FedEx is actually still run by the company’s founder, Frederick W. Smith, who’s seen it grow from an idea to number 8 on Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies List. FedEx proudly makes 11.5 million deliveries a day and according to Dixon, everyone there, even executives, can “pack a mean box!” That’s good news as the holiday season is approaching, their busiest time of the year. With every box, FedEx also believes in delivering on the Purple Promise, which means everything is exceptional.

It was an informative, thought-provoking luncheon and a great chance to celebrate Plano and a thriving business that works to connect us all.

For more on FedEx Office, visit: fedex.com/us/office

For more on the Plano First Luncheon Series, visit: planochamber.org