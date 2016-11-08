My Possibilities partners with David McDavid Lincoln in Plano for a Day of Giving

My Possibilities (MP), a Plano-based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, partnered with the David McDavid Lincoln dealership to raise funds for their educational programs. As a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with cognitive disabilities, MP provides instruction for independent living skills, culinary skills, creative expression, health and wellness, as well as a variety of other enrichment programs, all of which are designed to stimulate the cognitive and creative abilities of their clients, lovingly referred to as HIPsters – Hugely Important People.

On Saturday, October 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., David McDavid Lincoln hosted a “Driven to Give” event. During this day, for every test-drive taken in a David McDavid Plano Lincoln, a generous donation was to My Possibilities. “We know funding for community programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our parts to help make sure these programs remain available,” said Will Palasota, General Manager at McDavid Lincoln. “We’re excited to raise money for My Possibilities.” Dealership staff and volunteers assisted people in seeing what the new Lincoln collection had to offer.

The luxury of Lincoln’s 2017 collection wasn’t the only thing that you got experience that day, with the MP Cheer Squad cheering the day on, live musical performance provided by the MP band, and food prepared and served by the HIPsters in the MP Culinary Program. The community also came together and “Stuffed the Lincoln” with supplies to also be donated to My Possibilities. The day closed out with a live painting of three HIPsters in the art programs at My Possibilities, along with their art instructor and community artist, Casey Parrott.