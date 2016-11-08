Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Carrots & Parsnips

Balsamic-Roasted Carrots & Parsnips are a healthy vegetable, lighter than a casserole and guaranteed to please.
Ingredients
- 1 (4-oz.) pkg. feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup chopped dried sweet cherries
- ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- ½ teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1½ lbs. carrots, peeled
- 1½ lbs. parsnips, peeled
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Recipe
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss together the first 5 ingredients and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small bowl.
- Cut carrots and parsnips lengthwise into long, thin strips.
- Whisk together brown sugar, balsamic, and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Toss with carrots and parsnips, and place on a lightly greased 15×10-inch jellyroll pan. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until vegetables are tender and browned, stirring every 15 minutes.Transfer to a serving platter, and gently toss with the feta cheese mixture. Makes 8-10 servings.
Source: Southern Living, November 2011