Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Carrots & Parsnips

Balsamic-Roasted Carrots & Parsnips are a healthy vegetable, lighter than a casserole and guaranteed to please.

Ingredients

  • 1 (4-oz.) pkg. feta cheese, crumbled
  • ½ cup chopped dried sweet cherries
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • ½ teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 1½ lbs. carrots, peeled
  • 1½ lbs. parsnips, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Recipe

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Toss together the first 5 ingredients and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small bowl.
  2. Cut carrots and parsnips lengthwise into long, thin strips.
  3. Whisk together brown sugar, balsamic, and remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large bowl. Toss with carrots and parsnips, and place on a lightly greased 15×10-inch jellyroll pan. Sprinkle with salt and freshly ground pepper.
  4. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until vegetables are tender and browned, stirring every 15 minutes.Transfer to a serving platter, and gently toss with the feta cheese mixture. Makes 8-10 servings.

Source: Southern Living, November 2011

