Texas Bar Foundation Awards a $15,000 Grant to Hope’s Door

Annually, about 150 of Hope’s Door – New Beginning clients need family law representation, for example, to obtain protective orders, child custody, child support and divorces. Many of them cannot secure representation elsewhere and without this program, and the Texas Bar Foundation, these clients would appear before the courts without any legal representation.

In order to help meet this tremendous need, Hope’s Door – New Beginning Center has been awarded a $15,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation in order to expand legal representation for clients affected by intimate partner and family violence.

“We are grateful for the generous grant from the Texas Bar Foundation,” said Jim Malatich, CEO, Hope’s Door – New Beginning Center. “This will allow us to provide critical legal representation on a pro-bono basis to our clients. We will be able to expand from one full-time staff attorney to two staff attorneys and a legal advocate. With our expanded client base, our need for these services has grown exponentially.”

Based in Plano, Hope’s Door – New Beginning Center has a total of seven locations. Both Plano and Garland have emergency shelters, counseling offices, and Resale Stores. A separate Batterers Intervention and Prevention Program is also located in Garland. Both agencies have provided services to individuals overcoming intimate partner and family violence for more than 30 years, with a combined 60 plus years of service to the community.

About Texas Bar Foundation: Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $16 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation.

About Hope’s Door – New Beginning Center: A comprehensive domestic violence agency serving North Texas. The agency’s mission is to offer intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide educational programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond.

