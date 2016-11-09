Eisemann Center Presents “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”

Courtesy of the Eisemann Center

A holiday mash-up for the entire family, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, a contemporary re-imagination of Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, sets out on its second national tour following the success of last year’s sold-out inaugural tour across the United States and Russia.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is an evening-length production performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, DJ and violinist. Through the spells cast by the mysterious Drosselmeyer, Maria-Clara and her Nutcracker prince travel back in time to the moment when her parents first meet in a nightclub. Digital scenery transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story of a palace of sugarplums into a romance set in 1980s Brooklyn. The dance work celebrates love, community and the magic of New Year’s Eve.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, artistic director of the all-female hip-hop crew Decadancetheatre in Brooklyn. It is adapted to today’s New York by Mike Fitelson, executive director of United Palace of Cultural Arts (UPCA) – the work’s original producer – and includes hip-hop interludes remixed and reimagined by DJ Boo and an on-stage electric violinist.

When: Friday, December 23 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, Texas 75082

Cost: $39-$56

Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons

Ticket Office: eisemanncenter.com | 972.744.4650