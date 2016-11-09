Top 10 shows to see in Plano this November

Ballet, musicals, concerts and more are bursting to life onstage this November. There isn’t a better way to get out and explore Plano or a more memorable date night than a performance at one of Plano’s premiere theatres and concert halls. Grab a drink in downtown and catch a concert at McCall Plaza. Be whisked away with the magic of The Nutcracker ballet. Enjoy Plano performing arts this November.

The Book of Moron

When: November 17-20

Eisemann Center presents Robert Dubac’s The Book of Moron theatre series at the Bank of America Theatre.

Bravo Max

When: November 18

As part of Live and Local: McCall Concert Series, American rock band Bravo Max rocks out at McCall Plaza.

Plano Symphony Orchestra presents: Musical Marvels

When: November 19

Hector Guzman is joined by pianist Sean Chen for Musical Marvels, presented by the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

Sara Evans

When: November 19

See award-winning country music star Sara Evans in concert at Mercury One’s M1Ball-Mission Possible: 2016.

Adam Cline

When: November 19

As part of Live and Local: McCall Concert Series, Adam Cline brings his acoustic guitar stylings to McCall Plaza.

Plano Community Band Fall Concert

When: November 20

Join Plano Community Band for their fall concert: With a Little Help From our Friends.

Disney On Ice

When: November 23-27

See Disney On Ice’s Dare to Dream at the Allen Event Center, a courageous adventure starring Disney favorites.

The Nutcracker

When: November 25-27

Experience the beauty of the famous ballet The Nutcracker, presented by Chamberlain Performing Arts.

The Sleeping Beauty

When: November 26-December 30

Traditional British panto by Jackie Mellor-Guin with wacky characters, songs, corny jokes and audience participation.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

When: November 29 | 7:30 p.m.

Eisemann Center presents All Is Calm, the remarkable and spontaneous World War I truce between Allied and German forces in No Man’s Land over Christmas 1914

