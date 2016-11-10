Consolidated Restaurant Operations offer veterans free meals to thank them for their service

In recognition of Veteran’s Day, all restaurants owned and operated by Consolidated Restaurant Operations will offer a complimentary meal to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Friday, November 11. Restaurant offerings vary slightly by brand. Proof of military service will be requested for this offer.

Cantina Laredo

Free entrée up to $15 value

Where: 4546 Belt Line Rd., Addison, TX 75244

More: 972.458.0962 | cantinalaredo.com

III Forks

Free entrée up to $35 value

Where: 17776 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas, TX 75287

More: 972.267.1776 | 3forks.com/dallas

Silver Fox

Free entrée up to $35 value

Where:

1303 Legacy Dr. Frisco, TX 75034 | 214.618.5220

3650 Shire Blvd. Richardson, TX 75082 | 972.423.8121

More: silverfoxcafe.com

El Chico

Free entrée up to $13 value

Where: Keystone Park, 13937 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243

More: 972.238.0011 | elchico.com