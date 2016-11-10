Consolidated Restaurant Operations offer veterans free meals to thank them for their service

In recognition of Veteran’s Day, all restaurants owned and operated by Consolidated Restaurant Operations will offer a complimentary meal to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Friday, November 11. Restaurant offerings vary slightly by brand. Proof of military service will be requested for this offer.
Cantina Laredo
Free entrée up to $15 value
Where: 4546 Belt Line Rd., Addison, TX 75244
More: 972.458.0962 | cantinalaredo.com
III Forks
Free entrée up to $35 value
Where: 17776 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas, TX 75287
More: 972.267.1776 | 3forks.com/dallas
Silver Fox
Free entrée up to $35 value
Where:
1303 Legacy Dr. Frisco, TX 75034 | 214.618.5220
3650 Shire Blvd. Richardson, TX 75082 | 972.423.8121
More: silverfoxcafe.com
El Chico
Free entrée up to $13 value
Where: Keystone Park, 13937 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243
More: 972.238.0011 | elchico.com