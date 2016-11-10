Food & Drink

Consolidated Restaurant Operations offer veterans free meals to thank them for their service

Huevos Rancheros Traditional egg dish topped with ranchera sauce. Served with potato confit and black beans

Huevos Rancheros | Courtesy of Cantina Laredo

In recognition of Veteran’s Day, all restaurants owned and operated by Consolidated Restaurant Operations will offer a complimentary meal to all veterans and active duty military personnel on Friday, November 11. Restaurant offerings vary slightly by brand. Proof of military service will be requested for this offer.

Cantina Laredo

Free entrée up to $15 value

Where: 4546 Belt Line Rd., Addison, TX 75244

More: 972.458.0962 | cantinalaredo.com

III Forks

Free entrée up to $35 value

Where:  17776 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas, TX 75287

More: 972.267.1776 | 3forks.com/dallas

Silver Fox

Free entrée up to $35 value

Where:
1303 Legacy Dr. Frisco, TX 75034 | 214.618.5220

3650 Shire Blvd. Richardson, TX 75082 | 972.423.8121

Moresilverfoxcafe.com

El Chico

Free entrée up to $13 value

Where: Keystone Park, 13937 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75243

More: 972.238.0011 | elchico.com

Tags

You may also like

Balsamic-Roasted Carrots & Parsnips

Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Carrots & Parsnips

sweet potato casserole

Recipe: Sweet Potato & Apple Casserole

dog adoption whiskey cake plano

Pints ‘N Paws: Adoption Event at Whiskey Cake Plano