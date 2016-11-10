Celebrate North Texas Beer Week in and around Plano

Looking for a great way to celebrate North Texas Beer Week? It’s an awesome way to try new local beers and support your favorites. Here are just a couple of the local eateries and entertainment venues celebrating North Texas Beer Week in style.

Bowling with the Breweries at PINSTACK

Bowling and beer lovers unite to enjoy samplings from beloved craft breweries including Lakewood Brewing Co., Rahr & Sons Brewing and Austin Eastciders while enjoying chef-inspired cuisine, bowling, attractions, and more. The event is free, open to the public, and reservations are not required.

When: Thursday, November 17, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: PINSTACK 6205 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, TX 75093

More: pinstackbowl.com

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar’s Beer Week Menu

Whiskey Cake will celebrate North Texas Beer Week, November 14 – 20, with new beers on tap and a special Beer Week Menu. The Beer Week Menu features four North Texas craft beers each paired with one of Whiskey Cake’s mouthwatering Bar Bites:

Dips & Spreads: Texas Red, Rahr & Sons

Short Rib Poutine: Buried Hatchet, Southern Star

Thai Pork Belly Slider: All Day IPA, Founders

Farm Toast: Firemans 4, Real Ale

When: November 14-20

Tuesday, November 15 – Firestone Walker 19th Anniversary, XIX. This chocolaty brew is a rich blend of four different beers, giving it a distinct holiday fruitcake flavor.

Wednesday, November 16 – Deep Ellum, The Fascinating Bellman. It’s an imperial brown ale aged in Jameson Whiskey barrels (7.8 % ABV). Whiskey Cake will also be serving this with a side of Jameson Caskmates for the perfect pair.

Friday, November 18 – Karbach, Bourbon Barrel Hellfighter w/Chocolate. It is aged in Old Forester Bourbon Barrels, which gives it the high ABV of 12.5%.

Where: Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar | 3601 Dallas Pkwy., Plano, TX

More: whiskey-cake.com

Ten50 BBQ

Ten50 BBQ will celebrate North Texas Beer Week by offering $1 torpedoes with purchase of any draft beer. The torpedoes at Ten50 BBQ are available in chicken or brisket. The meat is then stuffed into a jalapeno, wrapped in bacon and smoked until crispy. Additionally, Revolver Brewing’s Death Ray IPA will be available for guests on tap.

When: Wednesday, November 16 | 10:50 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Ten50 BBQ | 1050 N Central Expwy., Richardson, TX 75080

More: ten50bbq.com