Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine opens at Cityline in Richardson

CityLine announced today that Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine has opened at the 186-acre mixed-use project in Richardson, Texas. Fernando’s offers upscale Tex-Mex dining with the continental influence of Mexico City. Only the freshest and finest ingredients are used in the artfully prepared dishes, and guests are served by an attentive and experienced staff in a comfortable and attractive environment. This will be the third Fernando’s location in the Dallas area, with the other two locations in Preston Hollow and Knox/Henderson’s Travis Walk.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of my all-time favorite restaurants to CityLine – Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine,” said KDC CEO Steve Van Amburgh. “I have been a guest at Fernando and Anne Padilla’s other locations for years and know this family-owned establishment is sure to be a hit with the guests at CityLine thanks to its fabulous menu and fun atmosphere.”

The lunch and dinner menu includes fajitas, brisket tacos and shrimp enchiladas. The menu also offers regional dishes like Mexican street tacos, sizzling pollo asado, and grilled red snapper with tequila lime sauce. Fernando’s flaming tres leches cake, sopapillas, and homemade pralines provide a delicious end to one’s meal. Weekend brunch serves classics such as huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles, along with brunch beverages. The restaurant features well-priced weekday lunch specials and a festive happy hour, with quick to-go orders and catering services also available.

“For nearly twelve years, it has been my goal to provide exceptional food and service to a most gracious and loyal clientele,” said Fernando’s founder and namesake Fernando Padilla. “It is indeed a privilege and an honor to now have the opportunity to bring this concept to the neighborhoods of Richardson and Plano.”

Fernando’s

Regular hours: Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday: 11 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Brunch hours: Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Happy Hour: Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.



Where: 1250 State St. Richardson, Texas 75082

More: fernandostexmex.com

Fernando’s is participating in the Dine CityLine Passport program that is running until Dec. 31, where $20 Whole Foods Market gift cards will be awarded to the first 250 people that dine at ten or more participating restaurants. All guests that dine at ten or more will be entered to win one of 20 gift card prizes valued up to $100. To print your own passport and view complete details, visit citylinedfw.com/events/passport.