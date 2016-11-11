Eisemann Center Presents Peace on Earth with A Band Called Honalee at the Eisemann Center. Part of the Spotlight Artists shows, the group first appeared at the Eisemann Center during the 2014-2015 Season Preview Party and then again in November 2015. Ring in the holidays with Peace on Earth, a joyous evening of Olde English Christmas carols, Celtic favorites and of course, Honalee’s signature twist on iconic folk and folk-rock songs of the 1960s.

A Band Called Honalee is a modern-day folk trio inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul and Mary. Musically accomplished, interactive and energetic, their shows allow audiences to experience this timeless music live onstage once again. The group believes the melodies and messages of the 1960s folk and folk/rock era are just as relevant today as they were when they were first sung, perhaps even more so. Their mission is to share this uniquely American music with new audiences, while rekindling the passion of life-long fans. Most of all, they celebrate the power of these songs to inspire people and bring them together once again.

A Band Called Honalee has a roster of eight different vocalists who are all members of the Honalee family. Their names are Eli Zoller, Sarah Randall Hunt, Chris Ware, Matt Duré, Hanley Smith, Joe Young, Suzanne Lenz and Sam Sherwood. Each maintains an active solo career, in addition to frequently appearing with A Band Called Honalee around the country. The group maintains an active national touring schedule, with frequent appearances at performing arts centers, concert series, music festivals and arts conferences nationwide.

A Band Called Honalee

When: December 10 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas 75082

Cost: $40

Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons

Ticket Office: eisemanncenter.com | 972-744-4650