Frisco Square presents: Christmas in the Square 2016

Christmas in Frisco begins November 25. Frisco Square Property Owners Association, NBC Channel 5 and the City of Frisco have announced the 12th Anniversary of Christmas in the Square, beginning November 25 and running nightly through January 1, 2017 in the heart of Frisco Square, at Main Street and Coleman Boulevard. With over 675,000 visitors in 2015, Christmas in the Square is one of the largest community events in North Texas.

In addition, Frisco Square Property Owners Association proudly presents Skate the Square Outdoor Ice Rink, open for the duration of Christmas in the Square. This real ice skating rink is 44’ x 66’; located at the southwest corner of Main Street and Coleman Blvd. across from Toyota Stadium in Frisco Square. Skate the Square, will be available Monday through Thursday between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday Noon to 10 p.m. except on Christmas Day and weather permitting. The ice skating cost is $10 per person, per day, including skate rentals. The daily price includes open public skating for as long as visitors want to stay within the open and close times (unless otherwise stated). To reserve the ice rink for groups and private use, you may call 214.444.8758.

Frisco Square installs over 175,000 lights, 11.5 miles of wiring and 8 miles of extension cords to create this a one-of-a-kind computerized light show, nightly between 6 – 10 p.m. Visitors may drive through the streets and listen on their car radios, or stroll along the sidewalks of Frisco Square to enjoy the dazzling display.

On December 17, don’t miss all the traditional favorites starting at 5 p.m. to include: 4 lane inner-tubing snow slide, Parachuting Santa and his elves, Carriage Rides, visits with Santa Claus in his workshop, Christmas Tree lot, Holiday Treats, a trackless train, snow play areas and more. Most events are free to the public. Christmas in the Square is a wonderful opportunity for sponsors to interact with the community. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please visit friscosquare.com/CITS and click on 2016 Sponsorship Packet.

Christmas in the Square

When: November 25-January 1

Light show | 6-10 p.m.

Where: 8874 Coleman Blvd., Frisco, TX 75034

More: friscosquare.com