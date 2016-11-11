Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine to host Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Festival

Since opening nearly a year ago, Julia Pearl has proved time and again that it knows how to have a good time. And the party continues, as Plano’s favorite southern restaurant is hosting a Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Festival on Friday, November 11.

Executive Chef Jermaine Brown will be serving up a five-course tasting menu of southern comforts, while Rob Holbert & Company will keep the groove going with live music. And in between bites of delicious bacon-laced dishes, guests can sample various beers and bourbons from around the country. There’s a lot to look forward to.

Secure your ticket today to ensure entrance. And get there early, because complimentary swag bags will be available while supplies last. And everyone likes a good swag bag.

Menu

Passed Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeños

Bacon Bourbon Popcorn

First Course

Brown Sugar Maple Bacon Salad

Second Course

Creamy Chicken-Bacon Pot Pie

Third Course

Pork Duo: Smoked Pork Belly and Tenderloin with Sweet Potato and Asparagus

Fourth Course

Hickory Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders

Dessert

Vanilla Bean Ice cream with Chocolate Covered Bacon

Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Festival

When: Friday, November 11 | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine | 2301 N Central Expy., Ste 195 Plano, TX 75075

Cost: $50 per person

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/beer-bacon-bourbon-fest

More: juliapearlsoutherncuisine.com