Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine to host Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Festival

Since opening nearly a year ago, Julia Pearl has proved time and again that it knows how to have a good time. And the party continues, as Plano’s favorite southern restaurant is hosting a Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Festival on Friday, November 11.
Executive Chef Jermaine Brown will be serving up a five-course tasting menu of southern comforts, while Rob Holbert & Company will keep the groove going with live music. And in between bites of delicious bacon-laced dishes, guests can sample various beers and bourbons from around the country. There’s a lot to look forward to.
Secure your ticket today to ensure entrance. And get there early, because complimentary swag bags will be available while supplies last. And everyone likes a good swag bag.
Menu
Passed Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalapeños
Bacon Bourbon Popcorn
First Course
Brown Sugar Maple Bacon Salad
Second Course
Creamy Chicken-Bacon Pot Pie
Third Course
Pork Duo: Smoked Pork Belly and Tenderloin with Sweet Potato and Asparagus
Fourth Course
Hickory Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders
Dessert
Vanilla Bean Ice cream with Chocolate Covered Bacon
Beer, Bacon and Bourbon Festival
When: Friday, November 11 | 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Where: Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine | 2301 N Central Expy., Ste 195 Plano, TX 75075
Cost: $50 per person
Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/beer-bacon-bourbon-fest