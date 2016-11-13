2nd Annual Hugs Pie Class: Thanksgiving Pies

It’s nearly time for the 2nd annual Hugs Pie Class at Hugs Cafe. Hugs Cafe will be closed for lunch November 21 – November 24 for Thanksgiving, but not to worry; you can just get your Hugs fix at one of two pie making classes on Tuesday, November 22. Bring friends and family and have fun learning to make Thanksgiving pies together while enjoying a light snack. Then, take home your tasty creations, ready to be popped in the oven and served on Thanksgiving Day.

Hugs will be teaching how to make Ruth’s Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie and a third pie (TBD). All guests need to bring are 3 of their own pie pans or dishes and a rolling pin.

The best part? No clean up. Hugs Cafe, as host, will mop up the mess.

2nd Annual Hugs Pie Class

When: Tuesday, November 22 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 224 E Virginia St, McKinney, TX 75069

Cost: $65 per set of 3 pies made

RSVP: 469.301.6900

Space is limited so call now to reserve your spot

More: hugscafe.org