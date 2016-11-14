beverly-smith-and-john-grimm-appalachian-folk-duo

Treat yourself to an old-time musical experience with Beverly Smith and John Grimm at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 18, at the Allen Public Library. Award-winning musicians, this duo travels the world playing the music of the southern Appalachians. Beverly Smith is a singer, fiddler, and dance caller. Besides her three highly-praised recordings of early country duets with mandolinist Carl Jones, her guitar playing has also been featured on recordings of amazing fiddlers. Beverly has taught guitar, fiddle and dance at music camps including Swannanoa Gathering, Blue Ridge Old-Time Music Week, and Summer Acoustic Music Week, as well as Haapavesi, Finland and La Fuente del Musica in Spain. Featured in Acoustic Guitar Magazine, Beverly was a guest on A Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, and Voice of America. Beverly has toured with Alice Gerrard, the indisputable Queen of Old Time Music.

An award winning fiddler and multi-instrumentalist who has played with old-time bands such as The Georgia Mudcats, The Georgia Potlickers, and Rural Radio Company, John Grimm is a recent recipient of the Dr. Gene Wiggins Award in recognition of significant contributions to traditional music in N. Georgia. Dr. Wiggins was the author of the book Fiddling Georgia Crazy, a biography of fiddler John Carson. Playing the role of John Carson in the PBS film “The People vs. Leo Frank,” John has also appeared in the Atlanta production of “The Cotton Patch Gospel.”

John and Beverly have compiled two CDs, The Sound of the Whip-poor-will and For The Sake of Days Gone. Lawrence K. Ho of the Los Angeles Times notes, “Musicians John Grimm and Beverly Smith of Georgia were the last act of the Deep End Sessions concert series. The pair drew a standing ovation with new compositions, vintage tunes and a few Carter Family classics.”

Sponsored by the Allen Public Library, the program is free. The library is located at 300 N. Allen Dr. Allen, TX 75013. Call 214.509.4911.