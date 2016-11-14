Santa Run 2016 with My Possibilities

Are you ready to join the sea of Santas? Santa Run Texas 2016, on December 10, brings together hundreds of community members donning Santa suits for a 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run. It’s family and pet-friendly (there’s a competition for best dressed pet) and every participant gets a 5-piece Santa Suit with your registration! With hot cocoa & coffee, live music, free food, Vendor Village and Santa’s Playground, it’s the holiday event of the year

It’s time to save the date for the largest Santa gathering in Texas.

100% of the funds raised go towards the #HIPsters (Hugely Important People) at My Possibilities, a full day continued learning program for adults with disabilities (Autism, Down Syndrome, Asperger’s Syndrome, Prader-Willi, head injuries, etc.) in North Texas. In fact, the organization is the first full day, full year continuing education program in Collin County for disabled Texans who have “aged out” of secondary education.

Santa Run 2016

When: December 10

7:30 a.m. | On-site registration opens for those who have not already been registered

8 a.m. | Festivities Begin Registration & Santa Suit Pickup Tables Open The K&C Masterpiece from 105.3 The Fan greet guests Jordan Kahn Music Co. will perform LIVE Hot chocolate, coffee, & donut holes Whole Foods will be passing out fruit Vendor Village & Santa’s Playground open

8:30 a.m. | Welcome remarks with special guests

8:40 a.m. | Warm Up in the stage area

9 a.m. | 5K Run Begins

9:15 a.m. | 1-Mile Fun Walk Begins

Immediately following the race for the remainder of the event: Jordan Kahn Music Co. concert continues Food will be available Vendor Village to remain open – Grab some FREE hot cocoa, coffee, fruit, and more! Brought the family? Check out Santa’s Playground filled with fun for the kiddos! Photo and #SelfieWithSanta opportunities all throughout the event!

10 a.m. | Awards presentation

10:10 a.m. | Party continues including a Mascot Dance-Off, Stage Selfie, and special remarks!

12 p.m. | Santa Run Texas 2016 ends but the party continues online with the hashtag #SantaRunTX

Where: Dr Pepper Snapple Group HQ | 5301 Legacy Drive Plano, TX 75024

Register: Please register online at SantaRunTexas.org by December 9 at 11:59 p.m. If after, registration is available at the event location. Pre-event registration is suggested and preferred.

More: santaruntexas.org | Like Santa Run on Facebook and post your pictures during & after the event using the hashtag #SantaRunTX for a chance to win.