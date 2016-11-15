“It’s a Wonderful Life” presented by Rover Dramawekrs and AmeriStage Players

Rover Dramawerks and AmeriStage Players team up to bring to life this the beloved story of George Bailey as a live 1940s radio broadcast. A live radio play tells a story but with a clever twist: The story is staged as a live radio broadcast. With the help of a small ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage with live sound effects, Rover Dramawerks and AmeriStage Players put on an awesome show. In It’s a Wonderful Life, George Bailey considers ending his life one Christmas Eve when an angel arrives, determined to show him how much he matters.

It’s a Wonderful Life, a live radio play by Joe Landry

When: December 15–18

Where: 221 W. Parker Rd., Ste. 580 Plano,Texas, 75023

More: 972.849.0358 | roverdramawerks.com

About Rover Dramawerks

“Rover Dramawerks produces lost or forgotten works of well-known authors, revives excellent scripts that have suffered from lack of exposure, and discovers unknown gems of the stage.

“As the longest producing small professional theater company in Plano, we support a diverse group of artists and production talent in presenting theatre that engages the imagination. Founded by women, Rover Dramawerks is a response to the cultural needs of the community and is dedicated to its enrichment.

“We are a Plano-based theatre company, and our goal is to draw on the region for our audience base, artistic talent, and production staff. We work to develop a strong performing arts community in North Dallas by nurturing the large number of unfocused artists, performers, and unserved patrons of the arts in the area.”