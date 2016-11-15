Holidays at the Heard Museum

On December 10, 16 and 17, hundreds of families will bundle up and experience Holidays at the Heard, the most unique holiday event in North Texas. Holidays at the Heard brings the beauty of the holiday season into nature. Guests will see lights and holiday décor along a half mile Heard nature trail. In keeping with the Heard’s role as a nature preserve, this light display is designed to enhance, rather than overpower, the sanctuary’s natural beauty.

Children and the young at heart will enjoy the opportunity to have a photo taken with Father Christmas and Mother Nature in a festive setting. Hot beverages and treats will be available for purchase. Family-friendly entertainment will complement the holiday atmosphere. Local musicians will delight audiences with live holiday music in the Heard outdoor amphitheater.

Visitors to Holidays at the Heard will get to support the Heard and have fun with the whole family at this holiday fundraiser.

Holidays at the Heard

When: December 10, 16 and 17 | 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: 1 Nature Pl., McKinney, TX 75069

Cost:

$9 | adults & seniors

$5 | kids 3-12 (children 2 and under are free)

Guests who purchase their tickets online before the event will save $2 per ticket!

Tickets will be available to the public beginning November 17

More: 972.562.5566 | heardmuseum.org/holidays