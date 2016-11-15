Top pizza places in Plano

Is there any day that isn’t a good day for pizza? We don’t think so. It’s an all-around crowd pleaser no matter how it comes: deep-dish, thin-crust, authentic Italian or New York style. It’s bound to brighten your day, so here are just a few of the many awesome pizza places in Plano.

Urban Crust

Urban Crust is a stylish Downtown Plano destination. The rooftop bar is perfect for enjoying a nice evening and of course, the pizza is amazing. And did we mention they serve pizza for brunch? Well, there’s pizza for brunch.

Go for: The pizza of the month, Zuccona, fresh sage pesto, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese, balsamic onions and Italian smoked prosciutto.

1006 E 15th St., Plano, TX 75074 | 972.509.1400 | urbancrust.com

Za Lat

Za Lat is the whole package. It’s cool, it’s casual, open late and there isn’t a boring pizza on the menu. Everything is a unique Za-Lat original, whether it’s Reuben-inspired, Chicken Teriyaki-inspired or Elotes-inspired.

Go For: Pho Shizzle, chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions and Hoisin & Sriracha swirl

ZaLat Downtown Plano | 1032 E. 15th St., Plano, TX 75074 | 972.284.9005

ZaLat Legacy | 7224 Independence Pkwy., #316, Plano, TX 75225 | 972.208.2371

zalatpizza.com

Fireside Pies

Rustic and fresh, Fireside Pies can be found at Shops at Legacy, a popular weekend destination with the warm, low light that’s perfect for date night. Also, they have an appetizer called Molten Meatballs. I mean, come on.

Go For: Prosciutto & Parm, 18 month prosciutto, mozzarella topped with baby arugula and shaved parmesan

5717 Legacy Dr., Plano, TX 75024 | 972.398.2700 | firesidepies.com

Kenny’s East Coast Pizza

Kenny’s East Coast Pizza, by Kenny Bowers, has heart, charm and nostalgia in a small package. Their East Coast is cooked in a classic Bakers Pride Deck oven and served hot and melting.

Go for: Adult Pepperoni, mozzarella, mushroom, red onion, fresh basil and white truffle oil.

4701 W Park Blvd., #101, Plano, TX 75093 | 972.519.9669 | kennyseastcoastpizza.com

Palio’s Pizza Cafe

Palio’s serves great square pizza pies, all signature flavors which never disappoint. From the Molly to the Scorcher, it’ll be a home run.

Go for: The Scorcher, spicy red sauce, roasted chicken, jalapeño, roasted corn, onion and a hint of lime

Preston Park, 1941 Preston Rd., #1004, Plano, TX 75093 | 972.407.9500 | paliosplano.com

Taverna Rossa

Taverna Rossa in Lakeside Market serves pizzas with gourmet, locally sourced toppings with on-tap craft brews & specialty cocktails. Yum.

Go for: Farmer’s Pie, all-natural red sauce, local Texas sausage, fire-roasted red pepper, fresh garlic, white onion, cracked red pepper, house-blend mozzarella and torn basil

Lakeside Market, 4005 Preston Rd., Plano, TX 75093 | 972.403.3321 | tavernarossa.com

Mio by Amore

Mio by Amore Vinoteca & Italian Kitchen serves authentic North Italian dishes and some truly phenomenal pizza.

Go for: Old Man & The Sea Pizza, Rio Mare marinated tuna, baby shrimp, sliced fresh garlic, capers, black olives, pepperoncini, Sicilian oregano and mozzarella cheese

6505 W. Park Blvd., Plano TX, 75093 | 972.781.0310 | miobyamorevinotecaitaliankitchen.com

Emily’s Pizza and Pasta

Emily’s Pizza and Pasta is simple, wholesome and good with 15 specialty pizzas, plus classic and gourmet ones as well.

Go for: Chicken Ranch, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, red onions, tomatoes & homemade ranch dressing

7801 Alma Dr., Plano, TX 75025 | 972.527.6900 | emilysplano.com

