Explore Horizon’s 4th Annual Young Writers’ Awards competition

The search for DFW’s best young creative writers kicks off in January. Explore Horizons, the UK-based chain of enrichment and tutoring centers which operates five locations in DFW, is again challenging Dallas-Fort Worth area students to stretch their creativity with its 4th annual Young Writers’ Awards competition. The competition challenges young North Texas writers 14-years-old and younger to create an original story of up to 500 words based on a selected theme. This year’s theme is The Future.

The competition is open to all North Texas students and entry deadline is April 17th. Entries can be delivered to the nearest Explore Horizons center or submitted online at explore-horizons.com/schools/young-writers-awards.

The winning story will be selected by a popular children’s author and will receive a trophy, Kindle Fire HD for themselves and $500 worth of books for their school. Additionally, their story will be professionally illustrated and brought to life on the Explore Horizon’s website and social media platforms.

“We designed this competition as a way for students to develop their descriptive and personal writing skills and to inspire them to find pleasure in producing their own extended writing pieces,” said Belinda Southgate, Head of U.S. Marketing for Explore Horizons. “In previous years the entries have really showcased the wonderful and creative minds of North Texas students.”

As part of the writing competition, Explore Horizons is hosting workshops at schools, libraries and other locations throughout North Texas to help students refine their writing skills.

More information on the Explore Horizons Young Writers’ Awards, including entry information, is available at explore-horizons.com/schools

Explore Horizons Tutoring and Enrichment Centers provide math, reading and writing, enrichment and tutoring for children in Pre-K through eighth grade. Each session is tailored to a child’s individual needs and Explore Horizons tutors work with children in a low 1:6 ratio to create an engaging and vibrant atmosphere for learning, where children make academic progress and are prepared for the challenges of elementary, middle school, high school and beyond.

About Explore Horizons

Explore Horizons provides enrichment and tutoring in math, reading and writing, for children of all abilities in Pre-K through 8th grade. Children become members and attend an Explore Horizons center up to twice a week on a drop-in basis. At Explore Horizons, our tutors get to know each child as an individual. Whether they are finding school challenging or are at the top of the class, Explore Horizons tutoring centers are here to help children shine tomorrow by becoming fearless learners today.

Curriculum tailored to each child’s individual needs.

Inspiring, Explore-certified tutors.

A vibrant environment that children enjoy.

Aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills.

Enrichment to stretch beyond the school curriculum.

School testing & benchmarking preparation.

Regular, detailed feedback for parents.

Flexible membership. Open 7 days a week.

Explore Horizons was founded in 2001 in the UK by Cambridge University mathematics graduate Bill Mills. It currently operates more than 100 centers in the U.K. The first center in the U.S. opened in March 2014 in Colleyville, Texas, and there are now also locations in Plano, Garland, Fort Worth and Frisco. Plans to open centers throughout the United States and the globe are under way.

More information about Explore Horizons is available at explore-horizons.com.