Heritage Farmstead Museum Plano and Junior League of Collin County celebrate 40 years

On Thursday, November 3, the Junior League of Collin County and the Heritage Farmstead Museum of Plano held a luncheon celebrating the 40-year relationship of the service league and the museum.

The luncheon was hosted by Joan Biggerstaff of Plano, who was a founder and charter member of both the service league and the Heritage Farmstead Museum. Biggerstaff believed that once the house and property were secured for the museum, the Junior League was instrumental in providing a volunteer base to run the museum.

Over the years, the Junior League of Collin County has assisted in giving museum tours and has held a number of events on the property. League members have also donated a number of the original home furnishings and collection items.

The Junior League of Collin County has continued their partnership through the years by providing tour docents and contributing funds and volunteers to museum projects.

“We would not be where we are today without the vision, passion and dedication of our early volunteers,” said Heritage Farmstead Museum Executive Director M’Lou Hyttinen. “They preserved a rare piece of Plano’s past and created the valuable educational and beloved museum we have today.”

At the celebration event, Junior League members toured the Farmstead’s 1891 Victorian farmhouse – the Ammie Wilson House and viewed some of the museum’s valuable artifacts and objects. The group shared fond memories and toasted to the current success of the museum. Following the house tour, the group enjoyed lunch with Heritage Farmstead Museum leadership.

Heritage Farmstead Museum

The Heritage Farmstead Museum, a four-acre historic site consisting of a restored, 14-room 1891 Victorian farmhouse with its original outbuildings, interprets rural life on the North Texas prairie between 1890 and 1925. The museum provides tours, field trips and programs for 35,000 visitors each year. The Heritage Farmstead Museum is located at 1900 W. 15th Street in Plano.

All photos courtesy Heritage Farmstead Museum