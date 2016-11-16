Plano City Council Approves High Speed Train

Imagine you’re taking a quick trip to Houston from Plano. Maybe it’s for business, to visit friends and family, or to see your favorite musician who couldn’t squeeze Dallas into their tour schedule. Or maybe you’re indulging in seeing them twice because it was the best concert of your life!

You get up that morning, work a half day and then make your way to the DART station at Parker Road or Downtown Plano. You easily switched to a different train in Dallas, and are now chatting away with your travel buddy, who also shelled out extra money for a concert ticket, or you’re answering some emails and brushing up on notes before your big meeting.

What you’re not doing is sitting in traffic, putting wear and tear on your car, and having to use your time and energy to drive through almost guaranteed traffic. Then, just like that, two hours later you’re in Houston. Another few hours later, you’re back in Plano in time for dinner and to sleep in your own bed.

This could be the reality for lots of people living in the DFW if the Plano City Council has anything to say about it. Earlier this week Plano City Council members approved a high-speed train that will connect Plano to Houston in a 7 to 1 vote. The train will travel to and from Houston in the unbelievably short amount of time of just two hours.

With both cities only growing in population and traffic congestion, the bullet train would be a safe, reliable and efficient way to travel, according to Texas Central, the private company building the high-speed rail. And as more people ride the train, people who have to drive their own vehicles will face less cars on the roads, added Mayor pro tem Lissa Smith during the council meeting.

Additionally, a new study released earlier this month by Texas Central, shows riders will save at least one hour by taking the train between the major cities compared to driving. That’s an extra hour to sleep, hit the gym, watch a guilty pleasure TV show or just to spend time at home with loved ones. And for those who make the commute regularly, those hours will quickly add up.

Texas Central plans to start construction next year and to open rides as early as 2021.