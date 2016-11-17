It’s nearly time for Downtown Plano’s favorite holiday event: Dickens in Historic Downtown Plano! On December 2, Plano Parks and Rec will launch one of the most festive and fun events of the year, beginning with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Downtown retailers will be open late for holiday shopping and browsing.

Music and dancing by local dance companies, high schools and churches will be featured on several stages, and a variety of food vendors will offer an assortment of tasty treats during the evening such as hot drinks for the cool evening, soft drinks, kettle korn, corn dogs, funnel cakes and a food lover’s fare from several downtown restaurants.

A special Santa mailbox will be installed in Haggard Park near the Interurban Railway Museum for children who would like to write a letter to Santa. Letters received will be hand delivered to Santa when he arrives at the event. Santa will visit with children at his house on J Place from 6:30 – 9:30 pm.

Dickens in Historic Downtown Plano

When: Friday, December 2 | 6-10 p.m.

Tree Lighting at 7 p.m. in Haggard Park

Where: Haggard Park & Historic Downtown Plano | 901 E. 15th St., Plano, TX 75074

Cost: Free

More: plano.gov | 972.941.7275