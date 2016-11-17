Texas Health Resources Teams Up with Toys for Tots

All 33 Texas Health Emergency Room facilities and Texas Health Hospital to serve as Toys for Tots Neighborhood Drop Sites
Texas Health Resources, one of the nation’s largest non-profit health systems, has teamed up with Toys for Tots for its annual holiday community toy drive. Texas Health Resources will be collecting unwrapped toys for children ages 0-12 now through December 13 at all 34 area locations across Dallas/Fort Worth.
“We count on the support from the local community to help make the Toys for Tots drive a success,” said Ashley Anson, CEO, Texas Health Hospital. “With the help of the greater Dallas community and over 30 drop sites that are open 24/7, we hope to collect thousands of toys that will bring joy to children during the holiday season.”
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program has been delivering toys to children in need since 1947 and is the largest outreach program in the Department of Defense. The program collected and distributed 18 million toys to 7 million children in 2015, who otherwise would not have received toys at Christmas.
“We’re very grateful for Texas Health Resources’ support of Toys for Tots,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Through efforts like theirs, we are able to provide a Christmas for thousands of children across the United States.”
Texas Health Emergency Rooms will be clearly marked as Toys for Tots drop sites with large holiday inflatables. Furthermore, the facilities are open 24/7, making it even more convenient for generous shoppers to drop off their unwrapped gifts for deserving children in the community.
Please drop of your toys at any one of the following Texas Health Resources facilities:
DALLAS/FORT WORTH
Texas Health Hospital Carrollton
1401 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006
Allen – Bethany
1836 E Bethany Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Arlington – Matlock
8020 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76002
Arlington – Little Road
4747 Little Rd, Arlington, TX 76017
Cedar Hill
850 Hwy 67 N, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Colleyville
5000 SH 121, Colleyville, TX 76034
Corinth
4600 FM2181, Suite 50, Hickory Creek, TX 75065
Desoto
800 W. Belt Line Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115
Flower Mound
2650 Flower Mound Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Frisco – Custer
16300 SH 121, Frisco, TX 75035
Frisco – Eldorado
5600 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033
Frisco – Preston
5245 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034
Garland – Centerville
738 W. Centerville Rd. Garland, TX 75041
Garland – Shiloh
7050 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX 75044
Haslet
13172 NW Hwy 287, Haslet, TX 76052
Highland Village
3160 Justin Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077
Lake Highlands
10705 E. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238
Lewisville
1596 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067
Little Elm
2800 Little Elm Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068
Mansfield
995 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063
McKinney
5000 W. Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070
Mesquite
3400 Gus Thomasson Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite – Samuell Farm
1745 N. Belt Line Rd. Mesquite, TX 75149
Murphy
211 E FM 544, Ste. 401, Murphy, TX 75094
North Dallas Tollway
4535 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX 75287
North Fort Worth – Beach
4551 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76137
North Fort Worth – Western Center
2710 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76131
North Richland Hills
6035 Precinct Line Rd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Plano – Legacy
3960 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Plano – Preston
1905 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093
Richardson
1291 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080
Rowlett
3301 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088
Watauga – North Fort Worth
5401 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Wylie
508 Hwy 78 South, Wylie, TX 75098