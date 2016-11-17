Texas Health Resources Teams Up with Toys for Tots

All 33 Texas Health Emergency Room facilities and Texas Health Hospital to serve as Toys for Tots Neighborhood Drop Sites

Texas Health Resources, one of the nation’s largest non-profit health systems, has teamed up with Toys for Tots for its annual holiday community toy drive. Texas Health Resources will be collecting unwrapped toys for children ages 0-12 now through December 13 at all 34 area locations across Dallas/Fort Worth.

“We count on the support from the local community to help make the Toys for Tots drive a success,” said Ashley Anson, CEO, Texas Health Hospital. “With the help of the greater Dallas community and over 30 drop sites that are open 24/7, we hope to collect thousands of toys that will bring joy to children during the holiday season.”

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program has been delivering toys to children in need since 1947 and is the largest outreach program in the Department of Defense. The program collected and distributed 18 million toys to 7 million children in 2015, who otherwise would not have received toys at Christmas.

“We’re very grateful for Texas Health Resources’ support of Toys for Tots,” said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, vice president of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. “Through efforts like theirs, we are able to provide a Christmas for thousands of children across the United States.”

Texas Health Emergency Rooms will be clearly marked as Toys for Tots drop sites with large holiday inflatables. Furthermore, the facilities are open 24/7, making it even more convenient for generous shoppers to drop off their unwrapped gifts for deserving children in the community.

Please drop of your toys at any one of the following Texas Health Resources facilities:

DALLAS/FORT WORTH

Texas Health Hospital Carrollton

1401 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006

Allen – Bethany

1836 E Bethany Dr, Allen, TX 75002

Arlington – Matlock

8020 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76002

Arlington – Little Road

4747 Little Rd, Arlington, TX 76017

Cedar Hill

850 Hwy 67 N, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Colleyville

5000 SH 121, Colleyville, TX 76034

Corinth

4600 FM2181, Suite 50, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Desoto

800 W. Belt Line Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115

Flower Mound

2650 Flower Mound Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Frisco – Custer

16300 SH 121, Frisco, TX 75035

Frisco – Eldorado

5600 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033

Frisco – Preston

5245 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Garland – Centerville

738 W. Centerville Rd. Garland, TX 75041

Garland – Shiloh

7050 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX 75044

Haslet

13172 NW Hwy 287, Haslet, TX 76052

Highland Village

3160 Justin Rd, Highland Village, TX 75077

Lake Highlands

10705 E. Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75238

Lewisville

1596 W Main St, Lewisville, TX 75067

Little Elm

2800 Little Elm Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068

Mansfield

995 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, TX 76063

McKinney

5000 W. Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75070

Mesquite

3400 Gus Thomasson Rd, Mesquite, TX 75150

Mesquite – Samuell Farm

1745 N. Belt Line Rd. Mesquite, TX 75149

Murphy

211 E FM 544, Ste. 401, Murphy, TX 75094

North Dallas Tollway

4535 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX 75287

North Fort Worth – Beach

4551 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76137

North Fort Worth – Western Center

2710 Western Center Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76131

North Richland Hills

6035 Precinct Line Rd, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Plano – Legacy

3960 Legacy Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Plano – Preston

1905 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093

Richardson

1291 W Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

Rowlett

3301 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

Watauga – North Fort Worth

5401 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Wylie

508 Hwy 78 South, Wylie, TX 75098