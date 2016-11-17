The happenings at Local in Highland Park this weekend

Highland Park Village’s Local is a seasonal neighborhood market that celebrates all things good with a long list of some of DFW’s best vendors selling farm-sourced produce, artisan goods and more. There are some great new reasons to stop by this November and December.

Local will host their third neighborhood market of the season this Saturday, November 19! They’re celebrating their third market day with extended hours from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and with six new vendors to browse! New vendors include Live Love Pop, White Rock Granola and Mother Beverage, featuring their nutrition-boosting infused apple cider vinegar drinks.

Then, on the last market day of the season on December 17, Local goes holiday. From 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., spend the day at Local for a magical visit from Santa Claus (with professional photos,) a special performance by White Rock Montessori Children’s Choir and fun on a ferris wheel.

If you’re browsing for holiday gifts, Local is full of amazing options like wreaths from Avant Garden, rejuvenating products from White Rock Soap Gallery, gifts for pets from Lucky Puppy Adventures, Thanksgiving treats from Kessler Pie Co., stocking stuffers from Texas Olive Ranch, and more.

LOCAL OPEN AIR MARKET

When: Select Saturdays | November 19, December 17 | 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Livingston Court (between Céline and Balenciaga) Highland Park Village, Dallas, Texas 75205

More: hpvillage.com