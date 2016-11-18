Dallas, Events, Food & Drink, Upcoming

Texas Monthly’s Cook like a Texan event series hits Dallas

texas-monthly-cook-like-a-texas-dallas

Tickets to Texas Monthly’s Cook Like a Texan event in Dallas are on sale now! Texas Monthly and Infiniti present “Cook Like a Texan,” a pop-up picnic in Klyde Warren Park on Sunday, December 4 from noon–4 p.m. The event will bring the December issue, which is devoted to essential cooking techniques every Texan needs to know, to life through tastings, sips, demonstrations, and chef-prepared picnic baskets.

Award-winning chefs Tim Byres, Hugo Ortega, Keith Hicks, John Tesar, and David Norman; leading pitmasters Todd and Misty David and Jeffrey Hobb; and notable Texans Sean Henry, Sarah Junek, Stephanie McClenny, Christopher Patrick and Rich and Karen Rogers, along with other talent will serve up samples and full-size dishes for specialty picnic baskets. Guests will also enjoy an Infiniti lounge and photo booth, tastings, informal culinary demonstrations by HeartBrand Beef, Meiomi Wine, and Rustic Elegance lounge spaces for chic picnic-goers.

EVENT & TALENT LINEUP

Mains: Fried Chicken, Steak, Oysters, & Hearty Proteins

Tim Byres | Smoke | Dallas

Todd and Misty David | CattleAck BBQ | Dallas

Keith Hicks | Buttons | Fort Worth

Jeffrey Hobb | The Slow Bone Barbeque | Dallas

Hugo Ortega | Hugo’s | Houstonand

John Tesar | Knife | Dallas

Sides & Beverages: Breads, Jams, Kolaches, Veggies, Coffee, & Sweets

Sean Henry | Houndstooth Coffee | Dallas and Austin

Sarah Junek | Archer City

Stephanie McClenny | Confituras | Austin

David Norman | Easy Tiger Bake Shop | Austin

Christopher Patrick | Abacus | Dallas

Rich and Karen Rogers | Scardello Cheese | Dallas

ACTIVITIES & DEMONSTRATIONS

  • Infiniti lounge and photo booth
  • HeartBrand Beef tastings and informal culinary demonstrations
  • Meiomi Wine bars
  • Kid-friendly holiday crafts tent

Tickets: ($20 each)

Now available for purchase at texasmonthly.com/cooklikeatexan and will be available at the door as well.

Tasting Tickets include:

  • Samples by the notable chefs, restaurants, and Texas brands
  • Informal culinary demonstrations and outdoor activities
  • The chance to shop the “Made in Texas” holiday shop featuring handcrafted gifts and local goods

Cook Like a Texan Picnic Baskets ($100 each, while supplies last) include:

  • Chef-prepared lunch for two
  • Wine and/or bar access to two
  • Gifts from sponsors
  • Two “Tasting” tickets ($40 value) to enjoy samples and the day’s activities (everything listed above in Tasting tickets)
  • Following the Dallas event, Texas Monthly will bring the signature Cook Like a Texan event series to San Antonio in February 2017, featuring a fresh line-up of chefs, restaurants, and Texas brands.

