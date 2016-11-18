The Children’s Health℠ Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

Children’s Health is kicking off the holiday season with one of its most anticipated patient events of the year. The festive ceremony will spread holiday cheer to patients, families and staff at Children’s Medical Center Plano. Other special guests include Santa, Trinity Presbyterian carolers, elves, and the famous Funnyatrics clowns. Following the tree lighting, Santa will come inside to take photos with patients and hand out stuffed animals to each child. The Plano Fire Department will hand out sticker badges and fire hats to all children. Crafts will be provided from the Women’s Auxiliary, hot cocoa and cookies will also be served.

Santa will be arriving on the back of a Plano Fire Department truck, available for photos. There will be carolers by Trinity Presbyterian Adult and Children Choir, Funnyatrics clowns and children and families making crafts and interacting with the Plano Fire Department.

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting

When: Thursday, Dec. 1 | 6 p.m.

Where: Children’s Medical Center Plano | 7601 Preston Rd., Plano, TX 75024

About Children’s HealthSM

Children’s Health℠ is the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, providing a full spectrum of health care services — from daily wellness and primary care to specialty visits and critical care. Holding eight disease-specific care certifications from The Joint Commission, Children’s Health has been consistently named one of the nation’s top pediatric providers by U.S. News & World Report. The Children’s Health system includes Children’s Medical Center Dallas, as well as Children’s Medical Center Plano, multiple specialty centers, Children’s Health Pediatric Group primary care practices, Our Children’s House rehabilitation facilities, home health, physician services and the Children’s Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern.