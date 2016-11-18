Tricky Fish opens at CityLine in Richardson

CityLine has announced another new tenant: Tricky Fish, serving fresh gulf coast seafood with a southern twist, serving Kitchen Sink Gumbo, Gravy Fries, Gulf Oysters and much more.

CityLine’s booming with new business, from Super Chix and Tom + Chee to Fernando’s. Tricky Fish will add polished, southern-style seafood with a full service bar, counter service and a sit down area. It’s actually owned and developed by Razzoo’s.

“CityLine is so excited to welcome Tricky Fish, and we know that our neighbors will love this brand-new concept serving up fresh, made-from-scratch seafood,” said Jessica Robertson, marketing director at CityLine. “Their service style will be a perfect fit for our guests, whether they are grabbing a quick lunch and heading back to the office, or winding down with the daily happy hour selections.”

Tricky Fish offers a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entrée salads and sandwiches, including Po’boys and Muffaletta. There will be 8 regional craft beers on tap, wines served by the glass and cocktails. The daily happy hour 3-7 p.m. (take note, CityLine dwellers) includes $2 off all drinks. They may be mostly about fish, but you’ll want to stay for dessert. Their signature desert is an ice cream sundae topped with caramelized bread pudding croutons and a peach bourbon sauce.

“We are very excited to be opening our first Tricky Fish at CityLine,” said Chris Degan, president of Razzoo’s Brands. “The restaurant lineup will make the development a premier dining destination, and the mix of office and residential creates a great atmosphere. We were lucky to find such a perfect spot for our debut location.”

Tricky Fish

Kitchen hours:

Sunday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. | Bar open until 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. | Bar open until midnight.

Where: Three CityLine | 1251 State St. Ste. 750 Richardson, Texas 75082

More: tricky-fish.com

Tricky Fish is participating in the Dine CityLine Passport program that is running until Dec. 31, where $20 Whole Foods Market gift cards will be awarded to the first 250 people that dine at ten or more participating restaurants. All guests that dine at ten or more will be entered to win one of 20 gift card prizes valued up to $100. To print your own passport and view complete details, visit citylinedfw.com/events/passport.