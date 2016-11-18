Watters Creek Continues to Expand in Business and Prestige

Popular shopping center, Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms, announced the opening of three new businesses and the win of the prestigious Business Council for the Arts Obelisk Award this week.

“Leasing momentum continues as well, and we are pleased with the significant interest we’ve seen from restaurants and retailers who want to be a part of our beautiful center in Allen, Texas,” CEO of Trademark Property Co. Terry Montesi says.

The new stores include: Nothing Bundt Cakes, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Sara’s Bridal Boutique. Additionally Watters Creek will have 109 new residential apartments for lease above a ground floor cafe space.



Sara’s Bridal Boutique is now open and offering bridal consultations for all types of dresses from the bride to the flower girl and even for other special occasions. Nothing Bundt Cake will open just in time for the holiday season to sell their specialty bundt cakes, coffees and gift items this December, and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt will open in January of 2017.

But Watters Creek is so much more than just shopping and where some people call home.

Watters Creek received the Business Council for the Arts Obelisk Award earlier this November, which has only be awarded to one other shopping center in 28 years. The award recognizes businesses and arts leaders for their contributions supporting arts and culture in North Texas. The Business Council for the Arts (BCA) is a nonprofit organization founded by the Dallas Citizens Council by Raymond D. Nasher in 1988, and has fostered relationships between developed business leaders and nonprofit art and cultural communities. The BCA also monitors the economic impact of the arts and culture in North Texas.

Watters Creek was nominated by The Allen Arts Alliance, in the Arts Partnership category, for their three years of support. The Allen Arts Alliance has been given use of an art gallery at the shopping center to hold art exhibits, classes and many free art activities for children. Watters Creek and The Allen Arts Alliance also host the Allen Arts Festival together, held every May.

Watters Creek is located at the intersection of US 75 at Bethany Drive in the heart of Allen, Texas. For more information, call 972-747-8000 or visit www.watterscreek.com