The best spots to feast on Thanksgiving Day in and around Plano

It’s a time of giving thanks, but also a time of cuts, burns and other cooking hazards. Plus, dirty dishes tend to stack up after a big family meal. For those who want to enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey without risking life, limb and lots of dish soap, here are a few restaurants that are courteously doing the hard work for you with special Thanksgiving Day menus. Relax and enjoy!

Crú Food & Wine Bar

When: November 24 | 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Crú Food & Wine Bar | 7201 Bishop Rd #E2, Plano, TX 75024 | 972.312.9463 | cruawinebar.com

Menu:

Appetizers

Butternut Squash Bisque with spicy crab & goat cheese crostini | Roasted Texas Bobwhite Quail with creamy farmhouse polenta, jalapeño and Gala applesauce | Baby Arugula Salad with Bosc pears, candied pumpkin seeds, pomegranate, Laura Chenel’s goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette | Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli with sage brown butter sauce and shaved parmesan | Lump Crab Cake with frisée & fennel salad and red pepper rémoulade

Mains

Roasted Turkey Breast with sausage & ciabatta bread stuffing, green bean & wild mushroom casserole, whipped potatoes & giblet gravy | Herb Crusted Branzino with lump crab, roasted brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, lemon-caper butter sauce | Grilled Beef Tenderloin with truffle parsnip purée, wild mushrooms and rosemary Chianti demi | Maple Glazed Duroc Pork Loin with sweet potato mash, wilted spinach and whole grain mustard jus

Desserts

Classic Pumpkin Pie with spiced whipped cream | Gala Apple & Pecan Bread Pudding with cinnamon streusel topping and vanilla bean gelato |Chocolate Molten Lava Cake with crème anglaise and raspberry coulis

Silver Fox

When: November 24 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Silver Fox Frisco | 1303 Legacy Drive, Frisco, TX 75034 | silverfoxcafe.com

Menu:

Soup

Butternut Squash Soup with Waltham butternut squash, roasted and creamed with ancho chili, topped with pistachio-studded whipped cream

Salad

Wedge Salad crisp iceberg topped with blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chopped green onions and beefsteak tomato

Entrées

Slow Roasted Turkey with Grandma’s giblet gravy, cornbread dressing, whipped potatoes, candied yams and sugar snap peas | Châteaubriand with Bordelaise Sauce with off-the- cob cream corn, sugar snap peas and whipped potatoes | Atlantic Salmon topped with beurre meuniere and toasted pecans, served with new potatoes and sugar snap peas

Dessert

Pumpkin Pie, Connecticut field pumpkin puree in house-made crust topped with fresh whipped cream | Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie, Kentucky bourbon-glazed Texas pecans served warm and topped with vanilla ice cream | Cheesecake with Raspberry Sauce, Housemade New York style cheesecake topped with a fresh raspberry puree

Princi Italia

When: November 24 | 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: West Plano Village, Plano, TX 75093 | princiitalia.com

Menu:

Antipasti

Caesar Salad with romaine, parmesan crostini and roasted pepitas | Arugula with roasted butternut squash, manchego cheese, pears, blood orange vinaigrette | Roasted Butternut Squash Bisque with spicy shrimp | Broken Arrow Ranch Wild Boar Tortellini with roasted garlic demi | Brussels Sprout Salad with white balsamic reduction, reggiano parmigiano and crispy prosciutto

Mains

Windy Meadows Farm Roasted Turkey with sage pine nut dressing, whipped sweet potatoes and giblet gravy | Grilled Yoakum Texas Beef Tenderloin with leek whipped potatoes, asparagus and rosemary Chianti sauce | Broken Arrow Ranch Roasted Pork Loin with truffle gratin potatoes & East Texas apple chutney | Parmesan Crusted Lemon Sole Piccata with crab meat, capers and swiss chard | Grilled Branzino Siciliano with green beans, red onion, cherry heirloom tomatoes and marjoram

Desserts

Caramel Baked Apple Pie with pistachio gelato | Traditional Pumpkin Pie with vanilla spice whipped cream | Chocolate Pecan Pie with vanilla bean gelato

III Forks

When: November 24 | 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: III Forks Steakhouse | 17776 Dallas Pkwy., Dallas, TX 75248 | 3forks.com

Menu:

First Course

Tenderloin Tomato Soup with fresh roasted vine-ripe plum tomatoes and sweet basil simmered with tenderloin beef stock (substitute Lobster Bisque $5)

Second Course

III Forks Salad, award-winning signature salad prepared with crispy green apple slices, Wisconsin blue cheese, toasted pecans and field greens laced with our housemade vinaigrette

Entrées

Spice Rubbed Holiday Turkey with Grandma’s giblet gravy, fresh cranberry-orange relish, sausage sage cornbread dressing, creamed potatoes, and maple-glazed yams | Roasted Midwest Beef Tenderloin in a caramelized shallot thyme veal glace with whipped potatoes, off -the- cob creamed corn and sugar snap peas | Vermont Maple Glazed Atlantic Salmon with lemon-thyme infused basmati rice and roasted spaghetti squash in sage brown butter

Desserts

Pumpkin Pie Torte with whipped cream and caramel | Housemade Roasted Chestnut Ice Cream with a chocolate Grand Marnier glaze | Kentucky Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie | Chocolate Marquis Torte traditional layers of chocolate sponge cake drizzled with crème de cocoa and quadruple chocolate mousse

Victory Tavern

When: November 24 | 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Victory Tavern City Grille | 2501 N. Houston St., Ste. 100, Dallas, TX 75219 | victorytavern.com

Menu:

Appetizers

Butternut Squash & Honeycrisp Apple Bisque with toasted pumpkin seeds | Baby Lettuces Salad with red d’anjou pears, dried cranberries and goat cheese | Texas Brisket Tamales with salsa verde | Creamy Polenta with duck confit and fall mushroom demi | Pumpkin Ravioli with brown butter sauce & crispy sage leaves

Mains

Bay of Fundy Salmon with wilted spinach, roasted brussels sprouts and cipollini onions | Pecan Smoked Pork Loin with sweet potato mash and apple mustard glaze | Windy Meadows Turkey Breast with tavern stuffing, green bean casserole and giblet gravy | Grilled Flatiron Steak with cheddar sage mashed potatoes, broccoli and roasted garlic butter | Parmesan Crusted Lemon Sole with roasted butternut squash, green beans and celery root broth

Desserts

Classic Pumpkin Pie with cinnamon whipped cream | S’mores Bread Pudding with whiskey sauce | Fall Fruit Cobbler with oatmeal cookie ice cream

Happy turkey day!