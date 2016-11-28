Plan Your Weekend in Plano: December 1-4th

Thursday, December 1st
- Deerfield Lights: Residents from all over the Plano area come to the Deerfield neighborhood every year to gaze upon the elaborate decorations and multitudes of Christmas lights. Read details about driving routes and the streets you can’t miss here!
- Lights at Eastside: The holidays kick off in Richardson with a tree lighting, live DJ, photos with Santa and more.
- God of Carnage: Winner of three Tony Awards, this play is being presented by Collin Theatre Center. A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents to resolve the matter. Performed until December 11th
Friday, December 2nd
- Dickens in Downtown Plano: It’s nearly time for Downtown Plano’s favorite holiday event: Dickens in Historic Downtown Plano! Plano Parks and Rec will launch one of the most festive and fun events of the year, beginning with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Downtown retailers will be open late for holiday shopping and browsing. Read more details here!
- The Polar Express: Take a musical journey on The Polar Express with the Men of Note, as this popular acapella men’s chorus presents two performances of their annual Christmas show, also on the 3rd.
Saturday, December 3rd
- Heritage Farmstead’s Lantern of Light: Celebrate and enjoy this great local treasure at the 30th annual Lantern of Light celebration. Tour the home and gaze upon beautiful decorations. Lanterns will light much of the 4 acres and unique experiences like wagon rides will be included. Register in advance for discounted tickets.
- The Nutcracker: See the annual performance of this ballet at the Eisemann Center with Royale Ballet Dance Academy
- Prestonwood’s The Gift of Christmas: Prestonwood Baptist Church presents a visually stunning event that includes: nearly 1,000-member cast; live choir and orchestra; flying angels and more. The program is 90 minutes long performed December 3rd-4th and 7th-11th. Tickets can be purchased online.
Sunday, December 4th
- Texas Monthly’s Cook like a Texan: Texas Monthly and Infiniti present “Cook Like a Texan,” a pop-up picnic in Klyde Warren Park on Sunday, December 4 from noon–4 p.m. The event will bring the December issue, which is devoted to essential cooking techniques every Texan needs to know, to life through tastings, sips, demonstrations, and chef-prepared picnic baskets. Read more details on the event and talent line-up here!
- Marty Clarke at Hash House A Go Go: Plano’s location of Hash House A Go Go is hosting racer Marty Clarke and their sponsored Camaro for brunch from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. Stop by to meet Marty, take photos with him and his car, and even get an autograph.
Other up-coming events:
- Santa Run Texas 2016: December 10th brings together hundreds of community members donning Santa suits for a 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run. It’s family and pet-friendly (there’s a competition for best dressed pet) and every participant gets a 5-piece Santa Suit with your registration! With hot cocoa & coffee, live music, free food, Vendor Village and Santa’s Playground, it’s the holiday event of the year. Read more details here on how and when to register!