Unwrapping our December 2016 issue

If you’re looking for inspiration for your Christmas list, or hunting down the perfect gift for your family and friends, browse our first ever holiday gift guide, Oh! What a Surprise! Whether it’s for the domestic diva, the gentleman, the kid or the fashionista in your life, we’ve got the most fabulous gifts of the season.

Out of the Shadows features the staff and the clients at the Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation, an organization launched to protect and shelter all women enduring domestic abuse. Five women speak bravely, offering their personal stories of how the Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation has cared for them with cultural sensitivity and compassion.

The Clary family became a little larger this year when Amy and Chris Clary welcomed Dawson into their home. Saving Dawson tells the story of Dawson Clary, once an orphan, now part of a loving family, inspiring the Clarys to launch a movement to empty orphanages worldwide.

Rebuilding Warriors trains service dogs for veterans who have bravely served our country. Jackie Konold has trained several local dogs who were once homeless and now care for our veterans, including Trooper, who was presented to his veteran this November.

Learn about Akola, a jewelry line with an amazing social impact and see a Holiday House so festively decked out by Holiday Warehouse, you’ll wish you lived there. Then hear from Derek Harper, a former Mavericks’ star, now NBA broadcaster, who’s watching his daughter excel on The Voice.

Our Food & Drink section gets in the spirit with some amazing hot chocolate courtesy of Mexican Sugar and our review of Mio by Amore, a beloved local Italian restaurant undergoing it’s own delicious renaissance. Then, find the best Indian food in Plano at a Hidden Gem and learn how to bake a mouthwatering Apple & Cranberry Galette.

