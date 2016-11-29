Celebrate the Season at “A St. Andrew Christmas”

Celebrate the true meaning of the season at the 8th Annual “A St. Andrew Christmas,” Sunday, December 11, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., at St. Andrew United Methodist Church. This year’s concert is masterfully woven together by Texas playwright Steve McCurdy in a radio show-style broadcast, featuring the St. Andrew Chancel Choir, the Salt and Light Choir, a 45-member professional orchestra, the magnificent Létourneau pipe organ, and the ever-popular carol sing.

Music selections include traditional and contemporary holiday favorites from the soundtrack to “Home Alone,” Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here,” and John Rutter’s “O Holy Night,” to majestic settings of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” and “Angels from the Realms of Glory.”

“St. Andrew’s extraordinary sanctuary will be filled with beautiful voices and instruments, providing a wonderful way for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together,” said Taylor Davis, Director of Music and Worship, St. Andrew UMC. “I am delighted to be a part of such a joyous and rich tradition, drawing over 2,000 attendees each year. “

Tickets range from $10 to $20, depending on seating sections and are available now.

“A St. Andrew Christmas is a beloved tradition for many as well as an affordable event for the whole family,” added Davis. “Don’t miss this festive opportunity to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays, sit back, and reflect on the true joy and wonder of the season.”

A St. Andrew Christmas

When: Sunday, December 11 | 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: 5801 W. Plano Pkwy., Plano, Texas 75093

Cost: $10 – $20

Tickets: 469-385-1810 | astandrewchristmas.org

More: standrewumc.org