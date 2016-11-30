Plano’s Legacy West to be New Home of Fidelity Investments

Plano’s Legacy West Urban Village will officially become the new home of Fidelity Investments, one of the nation’s largest investment firms.

Fidelity Investments will move from their office near the Willow Bend Mall to a new space in the $3 billion development that’s more than double their current size.

“Fidelity…has a branch office near the Willow Bend Mall that is about 6,000 square feet,” Legacy West developer Fehmi Karahan told the Dallas Morning News. “They are moving their investment office to Legacy West and 16,000 square feet. We are excited to have them.”

The first-floor space will be about 10,000 square feet and 6,000 square feet on the second floor.

Fidelity plans to open its new Legacy West office in January, while the first office tenants are moving in as early as this coming week, according to Karahan.

Other companies that have rented space on the 250-acre development include: Toyota Connect Inc., hotel firm Marriott, Liberty Mutual Insurance, JP Morgan Chase and FedEx.

That doesn’t even include the 300,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space which will start opening in March and April. Some of those retailers committed are: Barnes & Noble, Tommy Bahama, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Shake Shack, Taverna, True Food Kitchen and Planet Blue.

If you’re looking to rent one of the 1,000 apartments in the village, better hurry as the first renters have already moved in. By 2018, it’s predicted 15,000 plus people could be working on the development.