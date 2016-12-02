Touring the Deerfield neighborhood to see all the lights and decorations is a holiday must-do! Check out some pictures of our favorite decorations from this year. Make sure to also read our article about recommend driving routes and other special tours being offered over the next month.
By Cori Baker
Photos: Deerfield Lights 2016
Cori Baker is a journalist and photographer based in Plano, Texas. Cori is an alumna of Plano Senior High School and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Journalism and a minor in business. Cori has worked as an intern for KUT Radio, Austin's NPR affiliate station, a photographer for Reporting Texas, and is currently the Creative Assistant at the Plano Profile. Her work has been featured on Reporting Texas, Orange Magazine, Plano Profile, and the Austin American-Statesman.