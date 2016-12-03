Recipe: Raspberry-Lemon Trifle

For a lighter treat this winter, try making a Raspberry-Lemon Trifle. Since it calls for purchased pound cake, it’s simple to make. But be sure to begin preparing the trifle one day ahead.
Ingredients
Syrup:
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
- ¼ cup water
Curd:
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
Fruit & Topping:
- 4 ½-pint baskets fresh raspberries
- ¼ cup plus 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 (16-oz.) frozen pound cake, thawed
- 2 cups chilled whipping cream
- mint leaves, lemon zest (for garnish)
Recipe
- To make the syrup, combine the sugar, lemon juice, and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 1 minute. Cool, cover, then chill.
- To make the curd, whisk the eggs, sugar, and lemon juice in a heavy medium saucepan to blend. Add butter and lemon peel. Stir over medium heat until curd thickens to pudding consistency, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Press plastic wrap onto the surface of the curd. Chill until cold, at least 4 hours. (Can be made 3 days ahead.)
- For the fruit and topping, combine 2 baskets raspberries and ¼ cup sugar in a bowl. Mash berries coarsely with a fork. Let stand until juices form, stirring occasionally, about 30 minutes. Cut the cake crosswise into 8 pieces. Cut each piece into 3 strips. Line bottom of a 3-quart trifle bowl with 8 cake strips, trimming to fit. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons syrup; spread with ⅔ cup curd, then half of mashed berries. Repeat layer. Top with remaining cake, syrup, and curd. Cover; chill overnight.
- Beat the cream and 3 tablespoons sugar in bowl until peaks form; spread over trifle. Mound remaining berries in center. Garnish with mint leaves or lemon zest. Makes 16 servings.
(Source: Bon Appetit.)